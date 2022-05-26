Wealthier people ‘more likely to see lifestyle improvements during pandemic’

Wealthier people are more likely to feel that certain aspects of their life improved during the coronavirus pandemic than the general population, a survey suggests.
Nearly a third (32%) of employed people who were defined in the survey as “mass affluent” said their work-life balance improved, which was higher than the overall working population (27%).
LV=, which commissioned the research, defined people as being mass affluent if they had assets of between £100,000 and £400,000, excluding housing.
Just over a quarter (26%) in the mass affluent group said their diet is better now than before the pandemic – compared with a fifth (20%) of the general population.
A similar proportion (25%) said their fitness is better – against 18% of the general population.
And 27% of mass affluent people who have a partner said their relationship had improved during the pandemic.
This was also higher than the 21% of the general population who felt the same way.
The survey of 4,000 people across the UK was carried out for LV=’s wealth and wellbeing monitor.
Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV=, said: “The pandemic has caused millions of people to re-evaluate their priorities.”
The research also found that 79% of people generally who worked from home during the pandemic want that to continue.
Just over three-quarters (76%) of those who did online grocery shopping want to continue buying online and 68% of adults who were able to do the school run more often during the pandemic want to continue doing it.
More than half (58%) of parents who attended school parents’ evenings remotely would like this to continue and 44% of people said they would like remote appointments with their GP to carry on.
