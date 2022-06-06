Search

22 Jun 2022

£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 6:25 PM

Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for cash machine withdrawals since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to ATM network Link.

Across the UK, £1.7 billion was withdrawn between Monday last week and Sunday as people celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Link said Wednesday was not only the busiest day of last week but the busiest Wednesday it has seen since before the pandemic, with £322 million withdrawn as people geared up to celebrate the bank holiday.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “It was a busy Jubilee weekend for ATM withdrawals across the UK.

“Our data shows that the busiest day was the Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the celebrations with £322 million withdrawn as people got ready for the long weekend.

“To put that into context, on Wednesday May 25, only £216 million was withdrawn.

“Of course, alongside the parades, street parties and wider gatherings, it wouldn’t have been a proper British bank holiday without the weather intervening.

“Sunday was much quieter than we expected with only £143 million withdrawn, possibly down to drizzle and rain in large parts of the country, but in any case it didn’t seem to dampen people’s moods and many seem to have followed the events on TV.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media