Search

11 Jul 2022

Prime property prices in urban locations ‘rising faster than in rural areas’

Prime property prices in urban locations ‘rising faster than in rural areas’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

The lure of city living means the prices of prime properties in urban housing markets are now rising more quickly than top-end homes in surrounding rural areas, according to an estate agent services company.

Locations such as York, Bristol and Winchester are also becoming more popular with downsizers trading in countryside properties, property advisers Savills said.

It said that following the “race for space” seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as buyers snapped up homes in countryside and coastal locations, the distribution of house price growth is starting to change, with a rebalancing of the housing market also being seen as employees return to offices.

Savills’ report specifically looked at prime properties, which are roughly the top 5% of homes by house price.

It found that annual price growth in well-connected urban markets was 7.0%, compared with 6.7% in surrounding areas.

Frances McDonald, research analyst at Savills, said: “Following two years of unprecedented growth in the UK’s prime regional markets, the market has started to readjust and price growth is softening.

“However, the slowdown is driven by lower levels of price growth in markets which saw the highest level of buyer demand over the course of the pandemic, rather than price falls.

“The lure of urban living is also becoming more popular with downsizers – who recognise the opportunity to sell into a market where demand hugely exceeds supply, and are keen to trade in country pads in exchange for properties in cities such as York, Bristol or Winchester.

“As a result, we can expect to see regional urban markets perform more strongly over the second half of the year.”

Savills said there are also early signs that demand has softened among discretionary buyers in the prime coastal housing markets, although prices in these markets are still up by 8.7% annually.

Lack of stock remains an issue and is continuing to prop up prices in some locations, Savills added.

Ms McDonald added: “Growing concern for the country’s economic outlook has seen the gap between seller expectations and buyer budgets narrow – and they are now more aligned on price point. Demand is still strong, but buyers are acting with caution and are less willing to bid over the asking price to secure the right property.

“How much buyer budgets will shift over the remainder of the year will largely depend on how far the Bank of England decides to increase interest rates.

“This will have a more significant impact on markets which typically take on more debt – such as the South and the Home Counties – and as a result, we may see a further slowdown in growth towards the back end of this year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media