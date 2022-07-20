Search

21 Jul 2022

City watchdog failed British Steel pension savers, MPs say

City watchdog failed British Steel pension savers, MPs say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

MPs have accused the City watchdog of letting down British Steel pension savers who were ripped off by poor advice from companies they thought they could trust.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not protect the members of the British Steel pension scheme from “unscrupulous financial advisers”, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.

The advisers pocketed thousands of pounds when they advised members of the defined-benefit scheme into riskier options.

The pension savers were asked to consider choosing a different arrangement after Tata Steel got into financial difficulty.

They were only given a limited time to decide what to do. But by law anyone transferring more than £30,000 out of a scheme has to talk to a financial adviser, who is meant to have their best interests at heart.

But the cases from 2017 cast severe doubt on the intentions of the advisers, and the FCA later found that 46% of the advice had been unsuitable.

As a result, some savers lost thousands of pounds. They were an average of £82,600 worse off, with the biggest loss at £489,000.

It was the FCA’s job to regulate these financial advisers but it failed, according to the PAC.

The committee found that the regulator – which was then led by now Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey – responded to the bad behaviour by sending letters and gathering evidence rather than enforcing the rules.

It has only issued one fine, even five years after the problems started.

“Whatever your views on the pension freedoms introduced in 2015 they clearly came with significant risk – yet a full two years later the FCA was still behind the curve when the British Steel pension scheme was opened up for unscrupulous financial advisers to transfer steelworkers’ life savings out of a gold-plated scheme and into whatever ‘investment’ would produce the highest adviser fees,” said PAC chairwoman Meg Hillier.

“The head of the FCA at the time, Andrew Bailey, stressed to the PAC that these were the ‘most complicated financial decisions a person could make in their lifetime’ – so how was it that even with two years’ lead time the organisation was unprepared: first for the systematic mis-selling that robbed thousands of their life savings and retirement plans, then in coming up with a redress process which is hard for those affected to navigate.”

Nick Smith, a Labour MP on the PAC who led a campaign on behalf of pension holders, said: “Steelworker pensioners came to me four years ago telling me they had been ripped off and were worried that no one was there to help.

“This report shows how badly they were treated, and where the FCA failed to support them in their hour of need.

“The FCA failed to get a grip on this scandal at the outset, was slow to respond in the aftermath and not nearly enough has been done to hold those responsible to account.

“Working people in this country need a regulator that protects them and is able to take strong action against the financial sharks that would target them.”

The FCA said: “The circumstances around British Steel Pension Scheme transfers were exceptional, and we know that many members lost out due to poor advice. We will carefully consider the recommendations of the report and respond to the committee.

“We’ve proposed a scheme which should see advice firms pay over £70 million of compensation to steelworkers. That’s in addition to over £70 million which has already been paid out. And people affected don’t have to wait for the scheme to be in place to make a complaint.

“We’ve also made sure that only firms with the right skills and experience can provide advice on pension transfers in future – over 700 firms have stopped doing so due to our work. We’ve also learnt real lessons for the future, including improving how we work with other regulators.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media