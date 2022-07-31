Search

01 Aug 2022

28% of ‘London leavers’ purchasing homes are first-time buyers, analysis finds

28% of ‘London leavers’ purchasing homes are first-time buyers, analysis finds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Nearly three in 10 (28%) Londoners buying a home outside the capital this year have been first-time buyers, analysis suggests.

This is up from 22% in 2019 and 13% a decade ago, according to estate agent Hamptons.

On average, these buyers spent £383,070 on their first home.

This compares with an average price of £526,600 for a first-time buyer purchasing in London.

Hamptons used data from Countrywide, a network of estate agents which includes Hamptons.

The research also suggests that home-buyers generally moving out of the capital relocate 35 miles (56km) away on average.

First-time buyers leaving London, however, tend to remain a little closer to the city, moving around 23.7 miles (38km) away, although this is 2.2 miles (3.6km) further than in 2019, as strong house price growth, flexible working and the desire for space pushed them further out, Hamptons said.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “It’s becoming increasingly evident that one of the biggest Covid-related housing market trends – moving out of London for the country – could be here to stay.

“Despite more people returning to London offices this year, the rate at which households have upped sticks and headed out of town has continued apace.

“While last year families relocating to gain more space accounted for nearly three in five Londoners buying outside the capital, this year the figures have been driven by first-time buyers, many of whom were renting in the capital.

“Strong house price growth outside of London over the last year has meant that buyers have had to move even further outside the M25.

“The average Londoner moved 35 miles – the equivalent of trading Fulham for Farnham or Canary Wharf for Chelmsford – an extra mile further than in 2021.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media