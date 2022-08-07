Search

08 Aug 2022

One in five ‘have authorised payments flagged by their bank as suspect’

One in five ‘have authorised payments flagged by their bank as suspect’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

More than one in five (21%) people say they have authorised payments even though their bank or building society has flagged them as suspect.

Men are more likely to have done this (29%) than women (14%), according to a survey carried out for Nationwide Building Society.

More than a third (36%) of 16 to 24-year-olds and 37% of 25 to 34-year-olds have authorised a payment that has been flagged as suspicious, compared with 9% of over-55s.

But authorising such payments has left more than a third (34%) out of pocket.

A name-checking service called confirmation of payee is used by banks and building societies to help reduce fraud and misdirected payments.

It helps to tackle bank transfer scams where fraudsters will try to persuade people that they are paying a legitimate organisation.

Nationwide also launched a scam checker service in September last year.

The service enables the Society’s members to check an electronic payment they are worried about either in a branch or by calling a freephone number.

If the payment goes ahead and the member is subsequently scammed, unless Nationwide told the member not to proceed, they will be fully reimbursed.

The survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK in May also looked at issues with rogue traders.

It found that more than two-fifths (44%) of people have or know someone who has had work done on their property to such a poor standard that it required fixing or redoing. While nearly a third (32%) of those got someone else to remedy the work, 12% did it themselves.

Despite poor quality work, more than a third (37%) said the money paid was not returned.

Nationwide also warned about email hack scams when making payments, after finding more than a third (35%) of people said they were not previously aware that criminals can intercept genuine email and text exchanges.

Ed Fisher, head of fraud policy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “When it comes to paying for the work it’s always important to make sure that any emails you receive are genuine.

“Email scams can happen at any time, whether the work has been done properly or not.

“It’s important to be careful when receiving requests for payment over text or email as fraudsters have the capability to intercept these and make subtle changes to account details which will divert the payment to them.

“Ring the tradesperson on a number you know is theirs and double check the account details. If anything in the email header looks odd, don’t send the money.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media