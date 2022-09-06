Search

06 Sept 2022

Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’

Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to a survey.

Four-fifths (80%) of hot tub owners surveyed for Direct Line Home Insurance said they had bought their hot tub since 2020 – the year when the UK coronavirus lockdowns started and people spent more time at home.

But nearly a quarter (23%) of those who no longer use their hot tub cited the running costs as being too high.

More than half (55%) of hot tub owners said they now rarely or never use it.

Some also said they now use their hot tub less often due to the time taken to maintain it or the potential environmental impact.

Others said they had lost interest in what had been a “pandemic purchase”, the survey of 2,000 people in June found.

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, said: “Hot tubs soared in popularity in recent years as households across the country sought new ways to enjoy their gardens when they could not leave their homes.

“However, rising energy bills and the general cost-of-living crisis seems to have hit household budgets hard and may mean British gardens become something of a hot tub graveyard.

“If hot tubs are no longer being used, it’s important owners disconnect and drain them safely to minimise the risk of damage or leaks if they are not maintained properly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media