Search

13 Oct 2022

Fraud ‘remains persistent threat to businesses, consumers and economic growth’

Fraud ‘remains persistent threat to businesses, consumers and economic growth’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Fraud remains a persistent threat to businesses, consumers and the growth of the economy, not to mention the reputation of the UK, according to a banking and finance industry trade association.

Criminal gangs are simply bypassing banks’ advanced security systems to directly target customers, according to UK Finance, which said UK fraud levels should be considered a national security threat.

Purchase scams accounted for more than half of incidents where people were tricked into transferring money to a fraudster in the first half of this year, according to UK Finance’s figures.

Some 56% of authorised push payment (APP) cases in the first half of 2022 were purchase scams, it said.

Overall, there were 95,219 incidents of APP scams in the first half of the year, with gross losses of £249.1 million, down 17% by value compared with the first half of 2021.

Some £140.1 million was returned to customers in the first half of 2022.

Some £90.5 million of funds lost to APP scams was due criminals impersonating other people, such as bank staff or the police.

And £61.2 million was lost to investment scams.

While  purchase scams were the most common type of AP fraud, accounting for 53,782 cases, they accounted for a smaller amount of losses, at £31.1 million.

Romance scams accounted for £16.6 million-worth of APP fraud losses.

UK Finance said it has long been calling for more action across different sectors and it will continue working with the Government on upcoming legislation in this area.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “As we have warned previously, the level of fraud in the UK is such that it must be considered a national security threat.

“The industry is continuously focused on tackling the threat as we know criminals continue to find new ways to exploit potential victims.

“However, criminal gangs simply bypass the advanced security measures banks have in place and instead directly target the customer, usually outside the confines of the banking system.

“This is why it is key that other sectors work with us to fight fraud as it remains a persistent threat to businesses, consumers and the growth of the economy not to mention the reputation of the UK as a place to do business.”

At present, many banks are signed up to a voluntary APP scams reimbursement code, but there have been concerns about inconsistencies in how it is being interpreted. Some banks also offer their own guarantees, which means the likelihood of being reimbursed can depend on who someone banks with.

But, going forward, customers should have more consistency. Under recent proposals from the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing fraudulent payments, further incentivising banks who have accounts held by fraudsters to act.

The Government has also said that the PSR will be able to require banks to reimburse APP scam losses under measures in the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

UK Finance said that, overall, more than £609.8 million was stolen by criminals through authorised and unauthorised fraud in the first half of 2022, down 13% compared with the same period in 2021.

The banking and finance industry prevented a further £583.9 million of unauthorised fraud from getting into the hands of criminals.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media