Search

17 Oct 2022

Average price tag on a home hits new high in October despite mortgage rates jump

Average price tag on a home hits new high in October despite mortgage rates jump

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

The average price tag on a home hit a new record high of £371,158 in October, but there are signs that some house hunters, particularly first-time buyers, are sitting it out after seeing mortgage rates surge.

Across Britain, the average asking price on a home increased by £3,398 month-on-month, according to Rightmove, which said shortages of property for sale are continuing to underpin prices.

The website added that rapid mortgage rates are understandably causing some new movers to pause their plans and wait to see how the next few weeks unfold.

While buyer demand is still up by 20% compared with 2019 levels, it has been 15% lower in the past two weeks than in the same fortnight last year, Rightmove said.

In the first-time buyer sector, demand has been down by 21% in the past two weeks compared with the same period a year earlier, although it is still 24% higher when compared with 2019.

Bank of England base rate rises have been pushing borrowing rates upwards in recent months and mortgage rates jumped significantly higher in the days following the mini-budget.

Tim Bannister Rightmove’s director of property science said: “Some aspiring first-time buyers will have had their plans dashed by the sudden nature of the mortgage rate rises, and now face a difficult situation with rents also rising, and a shortage of available homes to rent.

“Buyer demand was already starting to soften and higher interest rates were anticipated but they’ve been brought forward sharply due to market uncertainties.”

He added: “It’s understandable that some new movers who have the option to wait may want a clearer view than they’re getting right now before they proceed with a major purchase such as a home.

“With uncertainty over where mortgage interest rates will go, those who can still afford to proceed may decide that waiting too long could come at an even higher cost than taking action to move now, especially if the level of demand continues to outstrip supply and supports prices.”

While some potential home movers are taking a pause, others are pressing ahead to complete deals, according to Rightmove.

It said 3.1% of sales agreed have fallen through in the two weeks since the mini-budget, which is in line with the 3.0% over the same two weeks during 2019.

Estate agents are also reporting that buyers are rushing to complete before their lower fixed-rate mortgage offers expire, the website added.

Mr Bannister said: “New sellers coming to market in the month have been pricing strongly and the number of homes that were already on the market seeing a reduction in price is still well below the long-term average.

“It will take a bit of time for the market to settle in to a new, more ‘normal’ level of activity following over two years of market frenzy, especially with new developments happening almost daily at the moment.”

Matt Powell, a branch manager at Royston and Lund estate agents in Nottingham said: “The long-term repercussions of the mini-budget announcement are probably still too early to see in real time, although they had a dramatic and almost immediate impact on mortgage interest rates.

“Those with transactions under way are keen to see them through and complete their deal quickly with the rates already secured.

“Some buyers are actively having to re-evaluate their borrowing options quickly and while we haven’t seen the appetite to buy dwindle too much, some buyers’ ability to proceed has been thrown into question.

“That being said, demand is still outstripping supply for the time-being, so as long as properties are priced correctly, activity levels are still strong.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media