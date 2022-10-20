Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23

More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the UK.

HMRC deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary Angela MacDonald said: “This second cost-of-living payment will provide further financial support to eligible tax credit-only claimants across the UK.

“The £324 will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people don’t need to do anything to receive this extra help.”

The second payment follows the first cost-of-living payments of £326, which eligible families received from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from July and from HMRC from September.

The Government recently announced that households receiving DWP benefits will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 8, continuing through to November 23. This includes tax credit claimants who also receive other income-related benefits from DWP.

HMRC said it is making payments shortly after the DWP in order to avoid duplicate payments.

This latest payment comes on top of wider government support towards the cost of living this autumn and winter, including targeted support and a £400 energy bills discount for households.

The energy price guarantee, which limits the unit cost of energy, will be in place until April 2023. A Treasury-led review will be launched to consider how households should be supported after April.

People can check gov.uk to find out what cost-of-living support they could be eligible for.