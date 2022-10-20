Search

20 Oct 2022

Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23

Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:55 PM

More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the UK.

HMRC deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary Angela MacDonald said: “This second cost-of-living payment will provide further financial support to eligible tax credit-only claimants across the UK.

“The £324 will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people don’t need to do anything to receive this extra help.”

The second payment follows the first cost-of-living payments of £326, which eligible families received from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from July and from HMRC from September.

The Government recently announced that households receiving DWP benefits will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 8, continuing through to November 23. This includes tax credit claimants who also receive other income-related benefits from DWP.

HMRC said it is making payments shortly after the DWP in order to avoid duplicate payments.

This latest payment comes on top of wider government support towards the cost of living this autumn and winter, including targeted support and a £400 energy bills discount for households.

The energy price guarantee, which limits the unit cost of energy, will be in place until April 2023. A Treasury-led review will be launched to consider how households should be supported after April.

People can check gov.uk to find out what cost-of-living support they could be eligible for.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media