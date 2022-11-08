Online payment plans set up by nearly 21,600 self-assessment taxpayers

Nearly 21,600 self-assessment taxpayers have set up a plan since April 6 this year to spread the cost of their tax bill, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has said.

These people were unable to pay what they owed in full and so set up an online plan to make manageable monthly instalments.

The total marked a 3,900 increase in customers setting up these arrangements when compared with the same period a year earlier.

The deadline for customers to submit their tax returns for the 2021/22 tax year and pay any tax owed is January 31 2023.

HMRC is encouraging anyone yet to complete their return to do it early. Those who have already completed their self-assessment know what they owe and can budget to make payments on time, the revenue body said.

Filing early also means that customers who are unable to pay their tax bill in full by the deadline will have plenty of time to access support and advice on gov.uk.

HMRC may be able to help by arranging an affordable payment plan.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for customer services, said: “We’re here to help customers get their tax right and, if you are worried about how to pay your self-assessment bill, help and support is available. Visit gov.uk and search ‘help pay self assessment’ to find out more.”