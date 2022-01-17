Mum who turns family hamster into a ‘rodent supermodel’ hopes his amazing photoshoots will feature on the cover of National Geographic one day

A mum-of-two who has become “obsessed” with her photogenic pet hamster hopes her ravishing rodent who loves to pose up for adorable photoshoots will one day feature on the cover of National Geographic.

Keti Kraja, 37, welcomed Bob the eight-month-old hamster into her home in Ravenna, Italy, after her children Gabriel, 10, and Joy Motta, 12, begged her for a pocket-sized friend – and they quickly realised their camera friendly pet could be a mini supermodel.

The hunky hamster is dedicated to his craft and spends up to an hour a day posing up for Keti, who owns a swimwear company, and has already filled her camera roll with more than 2,000 snaps of him bowling, painting and even enjoying a boozy Christmas.

Explaining how Bob started modelling, Keti said: “When I would go around the house, and when I saw my kids’ toys and they were so small like the Barbie’s house, little cars and Legos and I’d take them and just place Bob to pose in there.

“He looked at me with just confusion at first but now he runs to the sets I prepare and I’ll just snap away.

“The more photos I took, the more I wanted to take them.”

Luckily, Bob soon got the picture – and within about a month Keti could tell he felt confident and loved participating in the shoots, as she could see he felt safe to stay in place.

Keti said: “He’s so still when he is modelling and he looks at me. He loves posing. He’s got these two big eyes – he’s stunning and it’s so funny.

“Now I’m always out shopping for Bob for the photoshoots, buying him props and toys.”

In July 2021, Keti was looking to buy a hamster as a gift for her children after they had pestered her for years to have a pet.

She eventually found Bob at a pet shop in Ravenna, where he was on sale for just £10 (€12).

She said: “It was the best 12 euro I’ve ever spent.”

This, she said, was despite protests from her husband Claudio Motta, 40, a cat-loving company director, who “didn’t want a mouse in the house” – but Keti claims the moment he saw Bob’s beady eyes he changed his mind.

She said: “My children wanted a hamster, because I told them how I had one when I was 18 years old, who was so smart and used to study with me and sleep in bed with me.

“When the kids and I saw Bob, we immediately fell in love.”

She added: “Claudio loved cats. He always lived with cats and didn’t want a mouse.

“But we got Bob without telling him and when he saw him, he immediately fell in love and warmed to him.

“They even speak together, which is mostly just Claudio telling Bob about his day and him pretending he’s getting an answer.”

When Bob first joined the family, he disguised his star potential and timidly hid away. But, within a month, his true sweet and sassy nature was revealed, as he became more confident and would run around freely and peek into the children’s rooms to get their attention.

And, after a month, Keti noticed how cute he looked as he wandered around her children’s toys and started snapping him on a tiny skateboard “like Stuart Little” and he would often play around in a Barbie playhouse and sleep in the bed.

She said: “Now, I’m always thinking about Bob and the next picture. I’m obsessed.”

She added: “Even my friends have been roped in and will message me if they see anything. Sometimes they will bring a little tent for him to go camping, and Happy Meal toys for Bob.

“Once they even got him a small bear. Anytime they see anything miniature that’s where their heads go first.”

Keti is delighted with her talented pet.

She says: “He has brought us so much joy in such a small package.”

But he demands proper star treatment when he is modelling.

She said: “Photographing him is a lot of fun, but I do take it seriously, so I plan ahead and want to make sure it’s the right shot.”

And while Bob loves being in front the camera, he can be a “diva” so – much like many in the industry – will only pose if he is in the right mood.

Keti said: “I am also at the mercy of Bob and his moods. Sometimes he’s tired and wants to stay in his house.”

Dedicated Bob maintains his modelling physique by munching on a diet of mostly seeds and fruits, but he loves eating salad more than anything in the world ,according to Keti.

While Keti only set up Bob’s Instagram page, @bob_thecoolhamster, in August 2021, he has already amassed around 500 followers.

She said: “Maybe one day Bob can be a professional model. We have to dream big and maybe, in the future, he can be on the front page of a magazine.

“National Geographic would be incredible. He could be the first ever hamster model and reach new horizons.”

She added: “I must have taken more than 2,000 photos of Bob, but I publish few of them because I am very meticulous about the ones that go on his page.

“My photo gallery on my phone is just endless pictures of him.”

While Keti is mostly joking, and says she just loves taking pictures of Bob on her phone, she explained the family all feel happy when they spend time with the hamster.

She said: “This project brings me so much joy. He’s the best antidepressant.

“He comes and gives you kisses and he’s so good.

“It’s amazing that something so small can bring so much happiness.

“My children absolutely love it. They can’t wait to see the latest pictures of Bob.”