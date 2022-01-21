Entrepreneur inspired during cancer treatment to sell celebrities’ unwanted clothes online launches eBay boutique selling preloved clothes for charity

A business consultant who had a “lightbulb moment” during breast cancer treatment began selling celebrities’ unwanted outfits online – and now has a popular boutique selling preloved clothes for charity.

Founder of Worn By Us, Nicola Gleave, 49, has had preloved clothes donated by famous faces like Colleen Rooney, Jacqueline Gold, Lorraine Kelly, Katie Piper and Peter Andre, which she then sold on – donating some of the proceeds to their chosen charities.

Her eBay shop also now provides a welcome side hustle for people wanting to downsize their wardrobe and make some extra cash, by receiving a proportion of the sale as well as giving Nicola an agreed fee and making a donation to good causes.

Nicola, who lives in The Wirral, Merseyside, with her children Jack, 18, Sophie, 13, and her husband Andy, 52, who works with her, said: “Having breast cancer hit me hard.

“I had a driving force to do something big to raise awareness, so creating this business was a real lightbulb moment for me.

“I was ready to live and breathe life into a new project – something that would help people in some way and make a difference.

“Our business allows people to sell the quality clothes they no longer wear and to also do some good in the world by donating some of the sale proceeds to charity and by recycling, instead of just throwing things away.”

Nicola usually charges a 50 per cent commission after the sale for people to sell items on Worn By Us. She started the business in February 2015 after receiving the all clear, following the end of her radiotherapy for breast cancer, which came as a “complete shock” when she was diagnosed in June 2014.

She said: “All the way through the mammogram and biopsies, I thought, ‘It will be nothing, probably just a cyst.’

“When I heard that word ‘cancer’ it hit me like a juggernaut.”

Nicola first found a suspicious lump in her left breast by chance when she reached over to scratch an itch under her armpit while lying in bed one morning.

A few days later, she told her mum, Linda Brazier, 67, about the lump near the surface of her breast, while they were out shopping together.

She said: “Mum urged me to go to the doctor, although I never thought for one minute it would be anything serious.

“The doctor couldn’t even find it, it was so small, so I had to show her where it was.”

While the doctor suspected it was just a cyst, she still referred her to her local breast cancer clinic, as a precaution.

She was given two biopsies that came back negative for cancer, but the third, sadly, confirmed she had a malignant growth.

Nicola said: “It felt different that third biopsy and I remember saying to them, ‘Ouch!. You definitely got it this time.”

A week later on June 20 2014, Nicola was called back for the results.

The consultant told her the lump was cancer and, diagnosed with a Grade 1 invasive ductal carcinoma, she was given the choice of a lumpectomy or a mastectomy.

“I remember I went into a kind of daze,” she said.

“I was tearful and I felt a bit distant. You hear that word and you think, ‘That’s it then.’

“I wasn’t really thinking about me but about my children, because they were only 11 and six and even now my daughter doesn’t know I had breast cancer.”

With a family holiday to the Greek island of Crete coming up, Nicola was determined her diagnosis and treatment would not spoil it for her children.

So, she went home to tell her husband the news and, after they had both cried, they went back to the hospital together the same day to ask more questions – deciding there and then what treatment she should have.

She said: “I chose the lumpectomy, followed by 20 sessions – one every day at 5pm — of radiotherapy.

“I just told the children I was away for work when I had to go into hospital for the surgery.

“We felt they were just too young to have to cope with the fact I had cancer.”

Although she still has annual check-ups and must take the breast cancer prevention drug Tamoxifen for 10 years, even though Nicola has now been declared cancer-free, she says the experience changed her completely.

She said: “Cancer and the treatment for it really affects your sense of self.

“I realised I would sink or swim and told myself that would be my choice,” she said.

“I’m not saying that’s what decides the outcome, but that was my mindset and was what got me through it.

“Having cancer also gave me a resilience I had not had before.”

As she recovered from the surgery and her treatment, Nicola knew she needed to do something positive with her life.

She explained: “Every time I turned on the TV or picked up a magazine I saw the word ‘cancer’ which had not been the case before it affected me.

“I thought, ‘There must be thousands of people out there walking around with lumps they don’t even realise they have.’

“I knew then that I wanted to do something that would combine my business skills with raising awareness and funds for cancer charities.”

When a stylist friend told her about the growing market for the resale of vintage and preloved clothes, especially those donated by celebrities, Nicola saw her chance.

She said: “In that moment, I knew that my whole career and my networking profile had all prepared me for this and Worn By Us was born.”

Starting with the idea that she could persuade celebrities to donate clothing from their wardrobes, which she could then resell online to raise funds for cancer charities, Nicola threw herself wholeheartedly into the new venture.

She said: “I didn’t know any celebrities, because I don’t come from that world, but I thought I could still ask.

“I felt it would be just a different way to capture people’s attention.

“We started by donating funds to cancer charities only, but we are now open to anyone selling their preloved quality clothing through us and then choosing the charity they would like to donate to.”

When it launched, Worn By Us had its own website where people could buy the clothes, but the pandemic hit the fashion industry – including Nicola’s online sales – hard so she now sells people’s clothes only on eBay.

But the business has already adapted and expanded by partnering with established recycling companies, to offer a sustainable solution to retailers who need to off-load surplus stock in an environmentally friendly way.

Worn By Us also works with retailers who want to offer customers ‘take back’ recycling schemes for clothing they clear from their wardrobe and want to put to good use elsewhere.

And, of course, Nicola is also there to help people having a good, old-fashioned wardrobe clear-out.

Anyone doing this who ends up with a pile for the charity shop and a pile of “the really good stuff” that they no longer want, or does not fit, but feels just too good to give away, can sell it through Worn By Us and donate some of the proceeds to a good cause.

Nicola, who still works part time as a business consultant, supporting entrepreneurs in the North, while Andy left insurance after 30 years and is full-time with their company, said: “These are the items you know you should try and sell, to get some money back.

“Instead, you keep putting them back in the wardrobe, where they sit for another year.

“If you take a look at our eBay shop, you’ll see lots of items for sale that still have the labels on.

“These are the kind of bargains you’d traditionally hunt for in charity shops – the clothes that have never even been worn.

“But by selling them through us, you get something back as well as giving to charity. Hopefully, it’s a win-win situation for all concerned.”

You can find out more about Worn By Us at: https://www.ebay.co.uk/str/wornbyus or https://wornbyus.com/