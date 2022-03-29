Care home worker brings animal magic to her workplace to mark start of spring by inviting a herd of Pygmy goats to visit elderly residents

A care home worker brought some animal magic to her place of work to mark the start of spring by inviting a herd of Pygmy goats to visit the elderly residents.

Following the lonely months of the pandemic, when activities coordinator Stacey Burch, 31, and her three colleagues were increasingly limited in the activities they could provide – as tough government restrictions forced them to limit visitors – she was determined to give residents an extra special treat.

Stacey, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, who has worked at Bupa’s nearby Chilton Meadows Care Home for eight years, said: “It’s spring and, for us, that means lots of exciting events for the residents like having the baby Pygmy goats come and visit.

“For me, it’s all about the smiles on residents’ faces and the difference you make to their lives.”

With just five minutes of interaction, such as playing with a pet, being known to reduce stress-related hormones, according to Medivet, it is no surprise that the goats’ visit resulted in beaming expressions from all who stroked them.

Seeing some of the 66 residents petting the animals – an activity known to raise levels of the ‘happiness hormones’ serotonin and dopamine that calm and relax the nervous system – was a joy for Stacey, a mum of two.

Priding herself on the effort she puts in to bring fun and variety to the day of her elderly clients, who are aged from 65 to 100, animal therapy is a regular part of their routine and always proves particularly popular.

She said: “We have regular events like the Royal British Legion coming in to hold remembrance services with the residents, when they release white doves, which always gets a wonderful reaction.

“We also have lots of animals coming in – everything from owls to reptiles, snakes, hamsters, arachnids, mini donkeys and chicks.

“Then, of course, there are the goats, which are hugely popular.”

With the pandemic meaning the goats had not visited since March 2019, when they trotted in on March 2, after restrictions eased, they received a hero’s welcome.

Stacey said: “They are always hugely popular.

“We find animals help combat loneliness, stabilise blood pressure and reduce stress.

“Just being able to touch them and get that comfort means so much.”

While Stacey did her best to keep residents happy while the home battened down the hatches against Covid, she says nothing compares to the fun of entertaining a real life menagerie.

She said: “When the Covid restrictions meant we could not bring visitors in, we still provided one on one activities, like hand massages and nail care.

“Even just chats were appreciated.”

But, with mental health experts widely citing the positive effects of animals on lifting mood, seeing the furry friends making a fuss of people was a massive boost.

Stacey said: “We had 25 or so residents in a circle in the lounge and the goats were brought in in a crate.

“People were just beaming when they came out.”

While five goats were held and cuddled by those that could make it out of bed, another wrapped in a blanket was taken to people’s rooms to say hello.

And, far from being billy goats gruff, the babies, or kids, behaved impeccably, soaking up the attention as they were petted and stroked.

When, after about an hour and a half, it was time for them to trot back to their farmyard, one resident had bonded so well she did not want to let the goat go.

Stacey laughed: “She tried to put the goat in her pocket!

“All innocently, she was saying, ‘He’s just disappeared.’ All the while she was trying to sneak him off with him!

“Terry, one of our gentlemen here, used to keep goats. He had two growing up.

“So the visit brought back so many wonderful memories for him and he hasn’t stopped talking about them.”

Meanwhile, some visiting families thought their relatives were telling tall tales when they heard about the unusual guests.

“Families have been asking us if it’s right that their loved one has held a goat. They’ve wanted to know if it’s true, ” said Stacey.

She is now planning for another herd of goat guests – who are provided by a local animal care business – to come for a return visit in the near future.

Stacey will also be welcoming owls into the home next month, followed by a group of four mini donkeys in May.

Animals have long been an important part of home life, with residents being permitted to bring their pets when they move in. Families are also welcome to bring pets during visits, so that residents can walk their dogs as they would if they lived at home.

While there are two resident cats, Freddie and Ben, and a parrot, Billie, who copies the tone of the emergency bell and fire alarms, as well as calling out greetings and whistling to visitors.

Stacey said: “The mental stimulation and joy animals bring to the residents have so many benefits to their health and well being.”