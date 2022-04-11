VIDEO: Crime-busting rescue cat sniffs out felonies at a police station where he has risen to second in command and goes on daily paw-trols

A crime-busting cat who was rescued from a shelter is sniffing out felonies at a police station – where he has risen to second in command and keeps all his officers in line while going on daily paw-trols.

The Captain, a six-year-old ginger moggy, has worked 24 hours-a-day since he was first adopted by Chief Colin Rangnow, 44, and administrative assistant Karen Neal, 50, at the Port Lavaca Police Department in Port Lavaca, Texas, USA.

And he spends his long shifts supervising officers, capturing insects, and improving the morale of the staff and office visitors, who have often gone through traumatic events.

Mum-of-one Karen revealed The Captain has become a celebrity in the town of just over 12,000 people and even has fans who send him gifts and come to see him at the police station.

She said: “Ever since we adopted The Captain, he has become an integral member of the team and I couldn’t imagine our police station without him.

“He is our eyes and our ears, and he always knows what the team needs in order to succeed – whether it’s a de-stressing back massage, or stern supervision.”

She added: “And if anyone ever has any complaints, we always tell them to speak to The Captain.”

The day they decided to adopt The Captain, after spotting him at a local rescue centre in March 2017, was one of her most exciting on the force, said Karen, who has worked at the Port Lavaca Police Department for 15 years.

Displaying his confidence and leadership qualities, the puss – then around a year old – reached out with his paw to greet them as they walked by his cage.

Karen said: “The moment we saw him, we immediately knew he was our cat.

“When I first saw him, I was so impressed. He is so sociable, loving, playful and a bit mischievous.

“Those are good qualities for a captain at a police station.”

She added: “He showed great leadership qualities, and when he reached out with his paw we just knew we were bringing The Captain home with us.”

Initially naming him The Captain as a joke, as Karen says she wanted him to “be the boss of everybody”, his name eventually became his unofficial title as he is now the top dog over everyone around apart from Chief Rangnow.

From the beginning, the furry officer gave detectives and officers pep talks.

Karen said: “He is always bossing people around and meowing at our officers, it’s like he’s talking to them and making sure they’re staying in line.

“But equally, it feels like he’s always there to make sure we’re okay.”

And the moggy is not just there to make sure the 25-strong staff are operating at optimal levels. Karen insists he keeps everyone happy and cheerful – including people who walk into the police station.

And there is science to back this up, as having a pet in the office while working can help relieve stress and increase productivity, according to a study done by Virginia Commonwealth University.

Agreeing with the research, Karen added: “Having The Captain in the team is amazing. Animals are so de-stressing. It’s even scientifically proven to lower your blood pressure.

“He’s very relaxing. You pet him and you feel better.”

She added: “Even when children come in after suffering from traumatic events, you can distract them with the cat.”

During his 24-hour shift, which involves many lengthy naps in his in-office cat tree as well as any boxes or desks he finds, The Captain has tasked himself with patrolling the hallways, handling bugs and sniffing food “to make sure it isn’t poisoned”.

For his efforts, he has been named employee of the month for every month he has been at the department.

Karen said: “I highly recommend getting an animal in the workplace. We’re in such a high stress environment, so he is very important.

“He’s the best colleague I’ve ever had, he’s number one. He’s employee of the month, every month.”

The curious cat is an expert investigator and will always double and triple check every person who walks into the station to make sure they “pass the vibe”.

And along with the Chief, they often play “good cop, bad cop”, with The Captain taking on the role of bad cop.

Karen added: “He’s always the first to sniff something out.

“But when the Chief gets stressed, The Captain will knead his shoulders. It’s adorable.”

She added: “He loves to sit on your chest and just make sure you’re okay.

“He’s the glue that keeps us together.”

And Karen, who spent her first 10 years at the station working as a dispatcher responding to 911 emergency calls, says she wished she had a furry fella by her side through the tougher days on the job.

She said: “I know the stress of the job. When I was a dispatcher – I wish we’d had The Captain back at the station.

“First responders go through so much and I’ve heard several other agencies say they wished their command would let them have a cat.

“I’m a big animal lover, I’ve always loved them. They just bring so much joy into your life.”

But it’s not all fun and games at the station, as The Captain has faced down strong rivalries in his time in the force.

Despite his tiny paws, he has big boots to fill and as the second in command there is a target on his back.

One of the Lieutenants at the department has jokingly complained that his four legged superior leaves fur on his desk.

Karen laughed: “Captain is his name and his rank.

“We have two Lieutenants, and one of them has a rivalry with him as the Captain will leave his fur on his chair and desk.”

And while cats are typically great at scaling walls, Karen does not think The Captain will be able to climb any higher through the ranks.

She said: “I don’t think he will become Chief as it’s difficult as he can’t write and read, which are quite important skills to become Chief.

“But he’s only been in the role five years, and our Chief took about 14 years to get the position, so who knows?”