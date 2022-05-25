Mum-of-six accidentally becomes a beekeeper after going on a course just to be polite then stumbles on a honey whisky recipe

An accidental beekeeper has given discerning drinkers a treat by adding her finest honey to a range of spirits after stumbling upon a delicious whisky recipe.

Former art teacher Nicola Reed, 56, only joined a beekeeping course so as not to look ungrateful when her husband, James Reed, 59, involved in recruitment, was less than impressed to discover that some friends had bought him a hive for his 50th birthday.

Scared of looking very rude if they returned the thoughtful gift, in April 2013, mum-of-six Nicola joined a one day course as one of eight students and took to apiary like a bee to honey.

Since then Nicola, of Wiltshire, has expanded her personal collection to eight hives housing 320,000 working bees and runs Beeble, a company producing honey rum, whisky and vodka, saying: “I feel like I was chosen by the bees.

“On the first day of the beekeeping course, when the hive opened and the bees came flying out, I just felt wonderful.

“I fell in love with their harmonious hum and felt so relaxed.”

She added: “It just felt very right. It was like they had accepted me and I have not looked back.”

Her natural affinity with bees saw her swiftly getting more hives and occasionally selling honey to friends and at markets.

Then, not wanting to waste her excess honey and wax, one day in 2016 she left it to soak in some old whisky – with incredible results.

She said: “It was absolutely delicious.”

Her honeyed alcohol business, Beeble, is now three-years-old, and looking back at her accidental journey into apiary, Nicola, who is half-Maltese, thinks her heritage may have made her a natural.

She said: “Malta is famous for its wonderful honeys. I have always loved honey and been fascinated by bees, but I had never thought of beekeeping.”

Nicola added: “When we were getting suited up for our first day on my beekeeping course back in 2013, I remember the beekeeper saying you can’t predict how you will feel around bees and a few people hated it. One person even had a panic attack.”

“But I really enjoyed and felt very naturally attracted to being around the bees.”

With the help of two beekeeping friends, who gave her sound advice, Nicola nurtured her hive before quickly adding a second and then another and so on.

While developing her bee colonies, she began harvesting the honey to give to friends as presents and selling a few jars to local farmers’ markets.

Then she had a winning idea.

She said: “I always noticed there was a lot of residue waste and wax left over in the hives after harvesting.”

Nicola added: “It was about six years ago, in 2016, when I decided to put all the leftover stuff in this cauldron of whisky and left it for a month.

“I’m not really a fan of whisky but I love a hot toddy – which has whisky, honey and lemon, so I thought I would give it a go.

“When I tried it, it tasted delicious and James absolutely loved it. I put the contents in to small medicinal bottles and gave them all to my friends for Christmas.”

Soon she was selling her honey whisky at farmers’ markets too and in 2019 was approached by a friend, Matthew Brauer, 31, an accountant, who offered to help grow Beeble – then the name she gave to the drink – as her business partner.

She said: “It had only ever been a hobby, but he helped me turn it into a proper business.

“We’re like the beekeeper and the book-keeper.”

Now Beeble has 130 hives feeding into the business in Wiltshire.

Nicola said: “I find it so meditative, keeping bees.

“I love seeing my garden grow, too, because they are such great pollinators.”

She added: “I was brought up in Edinburgh in Scotland, so I am a bit of a city girl and living in the countryside, besides walking and reading, beekeeping became my real hobby and love.”

Nicola now has a finely tuned ear to the needs of her 320,000 bees, across her own eight working hives.

She said: “At this time of year, there’s lots of forage and the bees are happy while the queen is laying. This means the harmonious hum of the bees is extremely loud, almost therapeutically so.”

“But when the bees become upset, the hum raises an octave and becomes a whine.

“It is actually painful to listen to.

“I think the bees know who I am now and they are very clear if I’ve opened their house or hive for too long – they tell me about it. They are great communicators.”

Even her husband, who was not keen on the idea of beekeeping initially, is now a ‘bee convert’.

“He came on a course with me a few years ago and said he never realised how amazing bees were,” said Nicola.

“He now has a hive on the roof of his office in Covent Garden in London, which he gets honey from too.”

And he is not the only family member to have taken to apiary.

Nicola said: “My youngest daughter, Tabitha, who is 18, absolutely loves the bees.

“Whenever she comes out with me, she practically gets into the hive, she is so drawn to them. She is fearless and has never been stung.”

She added: “You can feel her affinity with the bees, I am sure she will keep them when she is older.

“One of my sons, Harry, who is 27, is involved with Beeble as well. He does our product design.”

After such success with their honey whisky, Nicola began to experiment with other honey alcohols.

“People would often say they loved the idea of our drink but they weren’t a whisky drinker,” she said.

“So we started looking at different spirits and experimenting with rum and vodka.

“I really like vodka so I thought it would be delicious to have the sweetness of the honey with it, so you didn’t need a mixer.”

Nicola added: “Then I tried the rum and it was just like having a pudding.

“The rum is my favourite. I have that for my dessert now – it’s delicious.”

As well as her business, Nicola also runs two beekeeping courses every year, with the help of the company Idler, to share her passion with others.

“It is very much about passing on my love,” she said.

“I find it so interesting meeting new people who are interested in bees and talking to them. We have had blacksmiths, engineers and doctors turn up – people from all different walks of life with this common interest.

“I look forward to it every time. I just love learning about bees, I find them fascinating.”

She added: “They pollinate 75 per cent of our crops and 25 per cent of our flowers and I think that is extraordinary.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but they do a dance too – the waggle dance – where they wiggle their bottoms to let the other bees know the exact direction for the best places to forage. That is amazing.”

Aside from her love of bees themselves, Nicola is also driven by a strong sense of duty to the planet.

She said: “It is my way of helping the environment.

“We know that pesticides are poisonous and yet they are consistently sprayed everywhere, which is leading to colony collapse, poisoning our bees and diminishing the food chain.

“It is something I feel very strongly about, which is why I feel so good seeing the bees doing what they are supposed to.”

During the week, Nicola is primarily based at their second home in London, working at Beeble’s office in Covent Garden and returns to her bees at the weekends.

Even when she is not busy with Beeble or the bees themselves, she still finds a way to involve them in her other hobbies.

“I love to use their wax for painting,” she said.

“I have made lots of little drawings too of the bees, including the emblem of Beeble, which my daughter drew originally and I adapted.

“I love eating the honey on toast and having it in my tea – but I also use honey instead of sugar now when I bake.”

Next on the cards for Nicola will be creating a non alcoholic honey drink, as well as exploring Scotland as a new marketplace.

She said: “I would love to produce something non alcoholic people can enjoy.

“I also would love to be sold in 200 farm shops – we are at 150 now, so 200 would be amazing.”

Check out Nicola’s products here – https://beeble.buzz/