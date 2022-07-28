Anthropology graduate who pursues artistic dream in the Peak District in lockdown has sell-out London and NYC shows with work fetching up to £30K

An anthropology graduate who spent the March 2020 lockdown at her family home in Derbyshire’s dramatic Peak District pursuing her dream of becoming an artist has won international acclaim with sell-out shows in London and New York where her pictures command up to £30k.

Now studying for a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree at London’s prestigious Slade School of Fine Art, Georgia Dymock, 24, has seen her paintings of statuesque figures – which have been likened to Picasso – receive rave reviews, even though she doubted her ability to forge a career as an artist.

North Londoner Georgia said: “Art was something I always wanted to do, but I just didn’t think I’d be able to make a career out of it.”

She added: “To get the feedback I’m getting is unbelievable and it was lovely to be able to take my family to New York for one of my shows.

“My work is inspired by present day visual culture. It mimics the sensuality of digital imagery, but shows the other side of it.

“To see people understanding and enjoying my work is a dream come true and, when I graduate, I hope to continue making art.”

Only a hobby until the pandemic struck, Georgia devoted herself to art when she retreated to the Peak District, where she grew up, during the first lockdown, when she had just competed her anthropology degree at University College London (UCL).

And she was soon filled with inspiration to produce the incredible, monumental, intertwined figures on massive canvasses that have taken the art world by storm.

She said: “I’ve secretly always wanted to be an artist, but it wasn’t something I pursued until recently.”

She added: “It didn’t occur to me that it was a job I could do, but I knew I would end up in a creative role.

“It wasn’t until the first Covid lockdown hit and I was forced to go back home to the Peak District to wait it out with my family that things really took off.

“Being back in the countryside was wonderful and it gave me a lot of space to think about where I wanted my career to go.”

She added: “People were always encouraging me to pursue art and it got to the point where I decided to jump in and enrolled onto an MFA course at the Slade art school.”

Back in London, Georgia started to find her niche and says she began to get noticed for her work online.

She said: “I had my first show in London at JD Malat Gallery this March and I was so excited for my work to be included.”

She added: “Then, last month, I went to New York to take part in a show which was just incredible.”

But Georgia says the positive reaction her work received took her by surprise.

She said: “I didn’t hold any expectations in the weeks leading up to the shows, as I didn’t want to be expecting anything that didn’t happen, but it was lovely to get recognition for my work.”

She added: “Both shows were sold out shows which was a bonus on top of an incredible experience and has helped to finance me as I continue with my studies.”

Despite her love of traditional materials like oil paint and canvas, Georgia says her inspiration comes from social media.

She said: “I’m very interested in digital culture and how that has affected our self-image. The presentation of body image through social media can give us unrealistic expectations of ourselves. The perfect images we see on Instagram are unattainable.”

She added: “I think my work is like my response to that and how I position myself in the digital world, with its pressures and expectations of what somebody should be. We tend to get told what bodies are acceptable and which ones are not.

“I think the paintings grapple with that and reimagine what it means to be human.

“In a way, it’s a sense of freedom away from digital culture.”

JD Malat Gallery @JDMalat is proud to introduce British artist Georgia Dymock! pic.twitter.com/pbRXd9wLSt — JD Malat Gallery (@JDMalat) December 21, 2021

She added: “We live in very interesting times when it comes to how we present ourselves online to the world.

“The normal nature and reality of a body is continuously brought into question in the online space. I am interested in the ‘imperfections’ of the body that come through in painting, where the paint gathers and hairs of the brush sit on the canvas.”

Georgia hopes to continue creating art after she graduates and to make her dream career a reality.

She said: “I finish my MFA next June so I have just under a year of education left. After I’ve left, I plan to continue doing what I’m doing now.

“I want to paint more and have more shows. I’m really excited about the prospect of the future and sharing my art with more people.”

And Georgia says her fellow students have been amongst her greatest supporters.

She said: “It’s amazing to be able to study and do this at the same time. The other students on my course have all be lovely too. It’s nice that we’re all able to support each other.

“Art has been a lifelong love of mine, so to get to do it as a full-time job and work in such a creative industry is just a dream.”

To follow Georgia on Instagram go to: www.instagram.com/georgiadymockart/