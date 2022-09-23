Search

23 Sept 2022

Video: Adorable pet pig becomes TikTok sensation with more than one million followers after learning how to ‘talk’ using buttons

Video: Adorable pet pig becomes TikTok sensation with more than one million followers after learning how to ‘talk’ using buttons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 9:24 AM

An adorable pet pig has become a viral TikTok sensation with more than one million followers who have lauded him as the “world’s smartest pig” as he is potty trained and has learned how to “talk” using buttons with pre-recorded phrases.

When Mina Alali, 25, first adopted Merlin, the now eight-month-old mini Vietnamese pot belly pig, she never expected him to be so clever – but he has since been able to learn how to use a cat’s litter box and even knows how to ask for food and walks.

The social media manager from San Jose, California, started posting videos of the 25lbs (11kg) hog on her TikTok account, @mina.alali, and quickly amassed one million followers from animal lovers across the world.

Mina, who is in a relationship with Zach Klein, 28, who works in influencer marketing, said: “Everyone always comments that he is the world’s smartest pig.

“It’s something I never expected, but he has learned everything so quickly.

“I just wanted him to have good manners and be house-trained, but it’s been so surprising just how clever he is.

“Merlin is the most intelligent, adorable, dramatic and stubborn little pig.”

Mina, who describes herself as an animal lover, was delighted to welcome little Merlin the pig to her home where he became best pals with her two rats, Millie and Miracle, both one, and her bearded dragon Mochi, who sadly passed away last month.

Mina had dreamed of having a pet pig since she was young and those dreams became a reality when she bought little Merlin for £350 in March this year.

She had put off owning one of the omnivorous, hoofed mammals for years, but after seeing a cute video of a hog online she realised she was financially secure enough to finally take the leap and drove four hours to go pick him up.

Mina said: “I have always wanted a pig. The way people react when they see cute dogs is how I have always felt about pigs.

“As a kid, I used to go to the petting zoo just to see the pigs.

“They are so smart and so cute, and I knew I would adopt one day.”

When she saw Merlin, she immediately fell in love and brought him home where she had treats, toys, and a bed waiting for him.

She added: “He was a little bigger and older than all the other pigs, and he had been there the longest. So I decided to take him home.”

Mina said Merlin immediately warmed up to his new surroundings and loved cuddling in bed with her.

The intelligent hog quickly learned how to sit on command, and eventually learned to use the litter box in the flat – although he prefers to go out on walks on a leash.

Mina said: “He was incredibly easy to train, any new trick never took more than day.”

Hoping to train Merlin to be able to talk, Mina bought buttons online which can be programmed with pre-recorded messages.

Each button has a different message to allow Merlin to communicate with Mina, including asking for food or water, for a walk and even for her to sing and dance with him.

Mina said it never took more than a day to train him by giving him treats and kisses after he has successfully completed a task or trick, after lots and lots of repetition.

She said: “Everything he learned happened very fast, never longer than a day.”

Mina added: “If he did something, I would just repeat the words over and over again.

“He has a button where he clicks it when he’s hungry. Or when he’s thirsty, and if he presses outside we’ll go outside.

“He knows music and dance, so I will start singing or pick him up and twirl.”

Mina said people often confuse Merlin for a dog when they go for walks – until they hear him “oinking away” – because he loves playing with other animals and running about.

She added: “For the first week, I felt like a famous person because everyone was stopping me for pictures or to pet him.

“The thing people always comment about is how he wags his tail just like a dog, and he smiles like a human when he’s happy.

“He’s very social and he loves being pet.”

Merlin also loves playing with Mina’s two rats and will carry them on his back for tours around their house together.

Mina said: “Merlin is very gentle with the rats, so when I bring them out for playtime and he would take them on piggybacks.

“It’s amazing and just melts my heart.

“I’m confident he would be good friends with any animals. I want to get a dog one day, and I think they’ll warm up to each other and become besties.”

Mina’s videos on TikTok cataloguing their adventures and training have amassed hundreds of millions of views, and Merlin is so adorable that many have written to Mina, who is vegetarian, to say that they can no longer eat bacon.

She had previously shared videos on her TikTok of her bearded dragon Mochi, who she also trained, which inspired her to train Merlin when she first adopted him.

Mina added: “I just want to make the cutest and most wholesome videos I can.”

You can see more of Merlin’s life with Mina on Instagram @merlinthepig or on TikTok @mina.alali

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media