Cash-savvy witch advises using a saucepan as a cauldron and a cheap herb mix for money spells

A traditional British witch has revealed the cost-of-living crisis has even struck the magical world – with wannabe witches using cut-price saucepans as cauldrons and birthday candles for spellcasting.

Practising witchcraft for 23 years, after learning respect for the natural world and “country ways” from her father and grandfather, Alexa Thompson, 32, is well known for her special powers where she lives near John o’ Groats in the Scottish Highlands.

Despite feeling that there has always been a “make do and mend” attitude in traditional witchcraft, she has seen an increase in her following asking how to start practising on a budget.

And suggesting an inexpensive Italian herb mix can be used for money spells, Alexa is now on a mission to help people realise that magic doesn’t have to break the bank.

“Witchcraft enhances your life, it’s not meant to be your whole life,” she explains.

“People have always been interested in witchcraft and there’s always been a need to do it on a shoestring for some people, but now I’m seeing that it’s becoming more of a thing.

“Originally with witchcraft, people had to make do with what they had – it’s amazing how little you need to get started.”

Brought up to respect nature and with some pagan values, while no one else in her family refers to themselves as a witch, Alexa says she is a ‘hereditary witch,’ because of the respect for the natural world imbued in her since childhood.

She said: “My dad taught me the importance of not stepping on bugs. He’s in tune with the area we live in.

She added: “Similarly, my grandfather taught me country wisdom and witchcraft and paganism followed on from there for me.

“Wicca, the modern pagan religion, didn’t really suit me.

“Then, about 10 years ago, I stumbled across some books on traditional British witchcraft, which is slightly different. That was where I found my tribe.”

She added: “If you took local myths and legends and mixed them all together, you’d come up with traditional witchcraft – the kind of witching you read about in Hansel and Gretel, but without eating children – we don’t do that!”

With over 57,000 Instagram followers Alexa has seen a surge in requests for how to practise witchcraft on a shoestring budget.

However, the spellcaster reveals your magic must haves may be hidden in your spice cupboard.

“I always say Italian herbs is a really effective blend, especially for money spells,” she said.

She added: “It’s got oregano, bay leaves and basil. All of those are great for money and abundance.

“I posted a spell on Instagram for Ukraine so everyone could do it too.

“You just needed a pen, paper, tabletop, tea light, salt and black pepper.

“In a lot of witchcraft circles, salt is seen as protective as it has cleansing properties. Bay leaves are considered to grant wishes.”

She added: “A really easy one is to write your wish on a bay leaf and then burn this with a tea candle.”

Alexa even reveals that a famous Halloween spice mix has protection properties.

“Pumpkin spice protects you from evil spirits,” she said.

“Cloves and cinnamon are both used to defend against spirits – it’s good for warding off evil, and protection.”

But Alexa explains that spellcasting is less about the items you’re using and more about the intent behind them.

“It’s all about intention,” she says.

“When you cast a spell using a plant you’re working with the spirit of the plant. I really recommend growing your own plants if you can, or even foraging.

“But if you’re really at a pinch, dried herbs from the supermarket also work well.”

Alexa also advises that a saucepan can make an excellent cauldron.

“You can pick up a cast iron frying pan for five pounds in B&M and that’s what I cast my spells in,” explains Alexa.

“We all love a cauldron, but they are really expensive, whereas a skillet still does the job and is much more affordable.

“You can also pick up lots of good things in charity shops. I found my slate placemat for £1.50. It stops me accidentally setting a fire when lighting my spells, but also is great to draw on with chalk.”

She added: “Instead of using a crystal, I like to use a pebble or stone that calls to me.”

And Alexa also advises using birthday candles instead of expensive alternatives.

“Birthday candles come in lots of different colours,” explains Alexa.

“So if you need a certain colour candle for a spell, birthday candles work well, though they do burn a bit quicker.”

And the witch also has some handy spells to create a nicer work environment and discourage unwanted attention.

“A honey spell can make someone sweeter to you,” she said.

“If someone at work isn’t being nice to you, write their name on a piece of paper and put it in a jar of honey. It should sweeten their feelings towards you.

“If you want to stop someone talking to you, say if you are being bullied, then write their name down and put the paper in an ice cube tray filled with water.”

She added: “Put this in the freezer and it should discourage the bully from talking to you.”

However, Alexa explains that witchcraft isn’t a cure all solution and warns against casting spells in anger or heightened emotion.

“Obviously magic is not a fix all,” she explains.

“If someone is harassing you, you should go to the police. It’s not a quick fix, you can’t cure diseases or reverse nature.”

She added: “Witchcraft is a lesson in self-restraint. If you cast a spell in anger like a hex, these can backfire and end up hurting a lot of people.”

But Alexa maintains that a clear head and mindfulness, along with a thirst for knowledge are important for finding your magical side.

“Local libraries are great resources,” she adds.

“Most libraries have books on witchcraft, but it’s important to also read about foraging so you can identify plants and their uses.

“The best way is to try to be balanced, not everything is a sign.”

Alexa’s on a shoestring protection spell

1 part black pepper (home protection)

1 part rosemary (cleansing and protection)

3 parts table salt (cleansing)

1 part Basil (home protection, purification and protection against evil spirits and negativity)

· In a bowl mix the dried herbs and salt together, envisioning your home and those who live within it being protected from harm. Visualise your home being surrounded by a giant bubble. You can tell the herbal blend what you’d like it to do. You don’t have to speak aloud if you don’t want to -the most important thing is your intention.

· This blend can be used in spell jars, placed in sachets and hung around the house (near doors and windows), sprinkled under doormats, or added to water used for washing floors and windows. If you have hard floors, you can sprinkle the herb blend on the floor, and imagine the salt absorbing any negative energies. Sweep up the herb blend and dispose of it in your outside bin.

· For a quick candle spell; you can take a small white candle and rub a little bit of oil onto it (olive oil works well). Roll the candle in the herb blend and in a fireproof container, burn the candle, envisioning it protecting you, your home and family. You can write your intention on a small piece of paper or a bay leaf and burn it in the candle flame if you wish.