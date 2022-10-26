‘Rabbit version of the crazy cat lady’ who decorates hutch for Christmas says pets help her deal with death of son

A grandmother from Wiltshire who decorates her rabbits’ house for Christmas, complete with wrapped presents and a tree, has said she got the pets on the advice of her GP to help her cope after her 30-year-old son passed away three years ago.

Sharon Hawker-Baddeley – the self-proclaimed “rabbit version of the crazy cat lady” – got Pippin and Poppy after her son, Richard, died just after his 30th birthday and Sharon reached a low point with her mental health.

Sharon decided to get two rabbits, who now have an Instagram following in the thousands, because rabbits can get depressed when they get bored and one of their welfare needs is a companion of the same species.

The 58-year-old, a booking supervisor for canal boat holidays, feels as though she has no one to look after so goes the extra mile with her pet rabbits, especially over the Christmas holidays.

Sharon is divorced and lives alone so her rabbits give her some company after coming home from work.

Sharon decorates Pippin and Poppy’s 60ft enclosure with Santa’s sleigh, an elf on the shelf, a Christmas tree full of food, and presents. The enclosure even has bunk beds for the rabbits throughout the year.

She has had the pair of two-year-old rabbits since they were eight weeks old, saying: “My son died three years ago and I had a mental health crash, a really bad one.

“When I was talking to my GP about it, they suggested getting a pet.

“I didn’t want a dog or a cat because I work full-time, so I thought a rabbit.”

Richard died on June 12 2019, just after his 30th birthday.

Sharon said: “He was ill for quite a long time before he died of heart problems. He was ill for many years, in and out of hospital and so on.

“He had a couple of quite major heart operations.”

She added: “He had endocarditis and had a splenectomy which meant his immune system was really compromised.

“He got an infection in October 2018, which went to his heart and became endocarditis, and he had a major valve replaced.

“He seemed to recover and then six months later, he got another infection in his heart so had another valve replaced.”

She added: “But then he died a few weeks after he was discharged.

“My other children have their own ones [children], and I almost felt like I didn’t have anybody to look after.”

Sharon has a daughter, Chloe, 28, who has a son, Michael, who is just about to celebrate his first birthday, and another son, William, 32, with an 8-year-old, Lacey.

She said: “It’s very difficult to be miserable around such adorable creatures. They’re really excitable and happy to see me.

“Pippin is the boss, he’s really full of himself and he likes to establish that.

“If I’m bending down to brush Poppy, he will jump on my back to remind me that he wants some attention.”

She added: “Poppy is a little more timid, she’s fine with Pippin being in charge.

“If I do feel a bit sad, I go out there to see my rabbits. Their antics make me laugh out loud every day and everybody needs that.”

Sharon explained how she decorates the bunnies’ enclosure for the Christmas period as a bit of fun, which she posts on her Instagram page for the rabbits.

She said: “I put Christmas decorations in their little house and I do elf on the shelf with them.

“I put elves in their jar of dried food with another elf trying to climb in while they were trying to eat, like you would do with a child to play.

“Rather than biscuit treats, most of them are things I make or buy myself.”

She added: “We have a wooden Christmas tree I fill with apple leaves, things like that, I prefer to feed them a natural diet.

“I would never dream of dressing them up, it’s very stressful for rabbits and can be dangerous to their fragile skeletons.”

Sharon explained how her friends and family react to her decorating her pets’ enclosure for Christmas.

She said: “It’s a bit sad but I find it fun. I think people think I’m the rabbit version of the crazy cat lady.

“Most people find it secretly odd, to be honest – a neighbour used to bathe their little girl at the same time I came home from work and they could hear me in the garden.

“I go to the shed and say, ‘Hello darlings, have you had a nice day? Are you hungry?’ and she was telling me how cute she thought it was but her face was saying ‘oh my word’.”

She added: “But I think if something makes you happy, and it’s not hurting anyone else, it doesn’t really matter what other people think.”

Soon after getting the rabbits, Sharon created an Instagram page for them, which now has just under 10,000 followers.

She said: “Initially, it was just because I thought they were so cute and it was fun to look at other animals.”

She added: “But I learned a lot too – there’s a lot of misinformation about what rabbits eat.

“A lot of the pet shops you go into, they’ll tell you the cheap stuff will do.

“Hutches were for rabbits in Victorian times but they didn’t want them to move about – they wanted to fatten them up.”

She added: “I’ve had my shed converted and it’s where they sleep and play, and then I have a tunnel to an outside fox proof run so they can have fresh air.

“I live in quite a small cottage and it would be impossible to give them as much space inside, so they’ve got 60 square foot in the garden.”

Sharon said that anyone who has lost someone close to them should consider getting a pet.

She explained: “They’ve really made a difference to me, they really have.

“I would strongly recommend anyone in a similar situation to think about getting a pet, it doesn’t have to be a rabbit – some people might prefer a cat or a dog.

“As long as the person can provide what the pet needs, I’d recommend it.

“It really helps having something to form a bond with.”