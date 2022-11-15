Teacher swaps schoolbooks for plant guides to become a professional city forager, finding edible items in her local park

A Bristol educator who swapped her schoolbooks for plant guides by becoming a professional city forager says her newfound passion has given her inner peace.

Maria Fernandez Garcia, 31, from Bristol, always enjoyed the art of gathering, however, it wasn’t until the country was thrown into a global pandemic that she packed in teaching kids and took up professional foraging in April 2021.

Maria now spends her days cooking up tasty mushrooms and sipping on nettle tea all found at her local park, attributing her success to the recent lockdown causing a “boom”.

As the cost-of-living crisis looms, Maria says that though foraging will not save you much money it could be the answer to relieving the stress and worry we face on a daily basis – saving your mental health instead of your wallet.

“Foraging is my way of finding peace,” she said.

“It’s a way to connect with nature and take time out from the stresses of the day.”

She added: “It’s not going to fill the food cupboards, but it will add nutrition and peace into your daily routine.”

Originally a teacher for children excluded from school or with additional needs for 10 years, Maria fell in love with foraging after wanting to learn more about the plants she walked by every day.

“I got into foraging through herbal medicine,” explained Maria.

She added: “I did some courses and I was blown away with how little I knew and how powerful plants could be.

“It just started a passion about learning more.”

However, it wasn’t until April 2021 that Maria decided to leave education and become a professional forager – starting her own business Healing Weeds.

“I was working in education during lockdown, but I reached this point because of Covid I thought maybe I should see if anyone else wants to nerd out with me about plants,” she said.

“I had some money saved because I’ve been working all those years, so I just took a leap.”

Since the pandemic, Maria’s business has boomed.

“I think lockdown made people slow down,” Maria explained.

“They were doing the same walks every day and realising that they don’t know much about the plants around them.”

And Maria insists city living shouldn’t stop you from exploring the natural world.

“It’s almost like we forget because we’re in a city that we are actually on earth still,” she said.

“The plants are going to come through just like they are elsewhere, and the city gives them loads of different environments.

“Yarrow likes dry soil, you find this plant everywhere in the city, as well as plantain weed which are often found near park paths.”

And despite the cold weather Maria explains that our city parks are actually in abundance thanks to a second spring.

“It actually happens across Europe,” she said, “the moisture comes back, and it becomes a little bit cooler, causing plants to regrow.

“So plants that you might assume are spring plants are coming back now like cow parsley and dandelion leaves.”

She added: “Roots are also good for this time of year. But legally you can’t uproot a plant in your local park, but you could dig up dandelion or burdock roots in your garden.”

Alongside her tasty finds, Maria also has a list of immune-boosting plants to help through the winter months.

“The great thing about foraging is you have plants that are less likely to have been sprayed with pesticides, although you should check before consuming,” she said.

She added: “Rose hips are rich in vitamin C as well as hawthorn berries, which are out at the moment.

“There’s a common mushroom called Turkey Tail mushroom, which is an incredible immune boosting mushroom.

“These work like supportive aids and build your body’s resilience.”

However, the forager admits that even she gets a bit nervous when identifying fungi.

“Even when your 100 percent sure, there’s still an innate thing even with me, where I’m nervous,” she laughed.

“Our caution is evolutionary because there are some mushrooms out there that could really hurt you.”

She added: “But first thing to know is there aren’t any mushrooms in the UK that you can die from by touching them.”

And Maria explains that it is best to begin with identifying plants instead of eating them.

“If you’re foraging mushrooms to eat, I would suggest waiting at least two seasons, so you can learn to identify them,” she explained.

Thermos flask: Fill with hot water and pick something easy like nettles or dandelions. Don’t forage alone: By foraging with a friend, you’ll feel more comfortable rummaging through the park, plus two pairs of eyes are better than one to identify your finds. Take a pocket guide: The Collin's pocket guide is colour coded so easy on the go. Apps are good but not for eating - only use apps if you are just identifying. Be patient: foraging knowledge takes time to grow and will build through the seasons as you learn. Take a course: Foraging courses are a great way to learn and build confidence to then continue to forage locally.

She added: “You need to look at the whole mushroom, the gills, the top, the stem. Even where it is growing. Don’t be afraid to have a good look.

“There’s small minute differences in them that might help you on your way to slowly being able to identify them with confidence.

“Mushrooms are really fascinating; it becomes almost like a little treasure hunt.”

She added: “Right now, Turkey Tail is around and Birch Polypore which grows on birch trees. They are incredibly immune supporting – those would be my top two.

“There are also ones like field mushrooms that are great this time of year.”

But she does advise starting with making teas when you forage.

“Tea is a great way to overstep the fear barrier,” she said.

“You can just drink it hot in a thermos or you can also use the cold tea water in a smoothie.

“Infused oils are great as well. Especially Yarrow and plantain weed can be used on the skin as part of your routine.”

And while Maria warns that foraging won’t lower your shopping spend, she said it will enrich the soul and help to relieve worries.

“I think money saving is a side note for foraging,” said Maria.

“Realistically, you can survive on foraged foods if you are very good planner, but it isn’t going to solve your money issues.”

She added: “What foraging promotes is well-being. It gives me such a sense of empowerment and independence. I feel so grounded.

“It’s a de-stressor and it kind of underpins a lot of my difficulties. The main drive is a deeper level and a way to feel more connected.

“It can offer us an outlet when times are tough to find solace in nature.”

For more information go to: www.healingweeds.co.uk