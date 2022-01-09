Search

11 Jan 2022

Dunvegan claims Moore glory at Fairyhouse

Dunvegan claims Moore glory at Fairyhouse

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Dunvegan made it four from four at Fairyhouse in the Dan And Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase.

Pat Fahy’s grey won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at the County Meath track four years ago – and completed the set with a handicap chase victory at the end of November.

The nine-year-old was the 7-2 joint-favourite to maintain his unbeaten course record in this €80,000 feature under Bryan Cooper and ultimately got the job done in fine style.

After tracking his pacesetting market rival Blackbow for much of the two-mile-one-furlong contest, Dunvegan hit the front in the home straight.

Blackbow briefly threatened to rally, but Fahy’s charge was winning the argument on the approach to the final fence and jumped it well to seal a three-and-a-quarter-length verdict.

“When I saw him jumping the second-last, I started to enjoy it,” said Fahy.

“It was straightforward, before Christmas he was bouncing but then he just went a little bit short. We worked on him and he showed today that he wasn’t feeling anything.

“Bryan gave the horse a brilliant ride and we always thought a lot of him. He won two bumpers and beat a lot of winners in Punchestown, then he was so impressive when he won his maiden hurdle here.

“He kind of went backwards on us and looked like a three-mile chaser, but this seems to be his trip.”

On future plans, the trainer added: “We have him in the Queen Mother. I know you are really jumping up in class but he’s done us no harm so we’ll see.

“There is also the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ll move on with him now and give him the chance to compete against the big ones over the shorter trips.

“He hasn’t been beaten here as he won his bumper, hurdles and now two chases. He obviously loves it and it’s a pity we can’t win the Irish National with him now!”

Fahy was also delighted with the performance of Castlegrace Paddy, who was best of the rest in third.

The 11-year-old had been off the track since suffering a broken blood vessel and pulling up at Gowran Park in early October.

“I was absolutely thrilled with Castlegrace Paddy. Davy (Russell) was delighted with him, he ran some race because that would be his first proper gallop,” said Fahy.

“It was a beautiful run and I couldn’t be happier.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media