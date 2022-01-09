Search

11 Jan 2022

Fry eyeing Midlands National compensation for Ask Me Early

Fry eyeing Midlands National compensation for Ask Me Early

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Harry Fry is targeting Midlands Grand National compensation for Ask Me Early after he was forced to sit out the Welsh equivalent.

The eight-year-old was at the head of ante-post lists for the Chepstow marathon over the Christmas period after winning on three of his four previous visits to Monmouthshire.

But Fry ultimately declared his charge a non-runner after a schooling fall in the days leading up to his bid for big-race glory.

“Ask Me Early is on the road to recovery,” said the trainer.

“It was very disappointing not to make the race, particularly as we’d beaten the runner-up well last year over fences.

“We’re pleased we’re still able to make plans for the horse – and while there’s no immediate plans, we’d like to have a go at the Midlands National in March.

“We’ll be looking to give him a run before then, but that is something we’ve got earmarked.”

It proved to be a frustrating festive period for the Fry team, with Forever Blessed having to be pulled up in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle on the Welsh Grand National undercard after suffering significant interference earlier in the race, with jockey Sean Bowen performing miracles to stay in the saddle.

Fry reports his charge to be none the worse for the experience, but said: “He didn’t know what hit him. He’s only a three-year-old who was having his third ever run and he literally had the stuffing knocked out of him.

“The main thing is he’s been absolutely fine since. There’s no immediate plans as things stand. It was obviously very disappointing what happened to us.

“I’ve never really seen him as a Triumph Hurdle horse – he’s more of a staying chaser in the making.

“That was what made what happened at Chepstow all the more frustrating as if there was going to be a big day in him, it was going to be that race in those conditions we know he handles.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media