Fog threat to big Kempton card

Kempton’s clerk of the course Barney Clifford will hold a further inspection at 11.20am to determine whether its valuable seven-race card can take place.

Racing is scheduled to start at 12.20pm but thick fog is covering the track and while the ground conditions remain soft, good to soft in places, visibility remains poor.

Clifford said: “We held an inspection at 8am and again at 10am due to the fog. There is a heavy fog here right now and we are having trouble seeing the winning post from the judge’s box. It needs to lift – and we shall hold another inspection at 11.20am.

“The forecast is for it to lift mid-morning but it is very much fingers-crossed at this stage.”

Warwick was also subject to an 8am inspection but racing was cleared to go ahead at the track, despite overnight frost, with temperatures getting down to -2C overnight.

Frost covers, which were deployed, means the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Chase meeting can go ahead with racing scheduled to start at 12.40.

The ground conditions at Warwick are described as soft, good to soft in places.