Search

15 Jan 2022

Lanzarote card given go-ahead after fog threat

Lanzarote card given go-ahead after fog threat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Kempton’s valuable Coral Lanzarote Hurdle card has been given the go-ahead following three inspections.

While temperatures got down to -4C overnight, the track was raceable, but heavy fog threatened the seven-race fixture.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford held inspections at 8am, 10.20am and 11.20am before deeming the track raceable.

He said: “We are giving it the go-ahead. It is raceable at the moment, but we will have to obviously monitor it throughout the afternoon.”

Warwick was also subject to an 8am inspection but racing was cleared to go ahead at the track, despite overnight frost, with temperatures getting down to -2C overnight.

Frost covers, which were deployed, means the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Chase meeting can go ahead with racing scheduled to start at 12.40.

The ground conditions at Warwick are described as soft, good to soft in places.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media