15 Jan 2022

Bold Endeavour has Laura Morgan dreaming of big things to come

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Laura Morgan is excited to see how far Bold Endeavour can go after extending his unbeaten record in impressive style at Wetherby.

A £190,000 purchase after winning an Irish point-point, the Fame And Glory gelding has since landed a Sedgefield bumper last spring and a maiden hurdle at the County Durham venue two months ago.

Faced with three other last-time-out winners, Bold Endeavour was a 3-1 shot to add to his tally in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices’ Hurdle and ultimately got the job done comfortably.

It was not entirely straightforward for the six-year-old’s supporters, with David Noonan having to chivvy along his mount with a circuit still race to keep him interested.

But when the field emerged from the fog Bold Endeavour had moved into second behind Escapeandevade and the further he went the better he looked, with 12 lengths separating the pair at the line.

“That was very impressive,” said Morgan.

“He’s a weirdo at home – there’s no getting away from it. I couldn’t believe today that he never really travelled as we struggle at home to get him to relax. I think the next day I’ll take the hood off.

“I think he’d prefer a bit better ground and I’ll probably aim him now for the Premier Hurdle at Kelso in early March before going on to Aintree – that’s the plan.

“He’s very exciting. That was a good novice hurdle today – there were good animals in behind – and he’s come away from them like they were stood still.”

Our Jet justified cramped odds in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Maiden Hurdle.

Second and fourth in two previous starts for Dan Skelton, the six-year-old was the 2-5 favourite to make it third time lucky under Jack Andrews, having undergone wind surgery since his latest outing.

Our Jet moved into the slipstream of the front-running Cartonne rounding the home turn and readily extended nine and a half lengths clear.

“It was pretty straightforward. He was dropping back to two miles today and to be honest he’s a horse that wants two and a half and a little bit better ground,” said Andrews.

“He did it well and was only doing as much as he had to. Hopefully next year he’ll be a lovely chaser.”

