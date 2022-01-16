Search

16 Jan 2022

Jpr One in the mix for Betfair Hurdle challenge

Jpr One in the mix for Betfair Hurdle challenge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Connections of promising hurdler Jpr One are “leaning” towards next month’s Grade Three Betfair Hurdle for his next target.

After making it two wins from three in a two-mile-three-furlong novice hurdle at Taunton, the John Romans-owned five-year-old could drop back in trip and take on seasoned performers in Newbury’s valuable extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap on February 12.

Trainer Colin Tizzard’s assistant and son, Joe Tizzard, said: “It is not set in stone, but we have purposely got him qualified for it and he’s on a nice mark, so certainly we are looking that way. But it is not set in stone.”

Despite the prospect of running in a what could be a hugely competitive renewal, Tizzard says Jpr One will be up to the task.

He added: “There are not particularly any other targets we are thinking about at this moment.

“Obviously, novices have a very good record in that race, but we just want to make sure it is the right thing for the horse – we think he is a really nice horse and he looks to have a bright future.

“We have just got to have that discussion, but we are leaning in that direction, that’s for sure.”

The Betfair Hurdle will be the richest prize on Betfair Super Saturday which also features the Betfair Denman Chase and the Game Spirit Chase, which will be run as the Betfair Cheltenham Free Pot Builder Chase.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media