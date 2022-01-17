Search

17 Jan 2022

Ascot a possible aim for Highway One O Two

Ascot a possible aim for Highway One O Two

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Highway One O Two could head to Ascot for the Betfair Cheltenham Free Pot Builder Handicap Hurdle next month following his excellent effort in defeat at Kempton on Saturday.

Trainer Chris Gordon is eyeing this £50,000 prize for the seven-year-old, who found only Cobblers Dream too good when making most of the running in the two-mile-five-furlong Lanzarote Hurdle that carried a purse of £100,000.

“I was well pleased with the horse, he ran his heart out, but I’d like to say a big thanks to Kempton and Coral for putting on such good prize money. We picked up 21 grand for finishing second so it’s great,” said Gordon.

“He ran an absolute solid race and the winner is obviously on the right side of the handicap at the moment.

“He’s come out of it really well and we might go for a two-mile-three-furlong race at Ascot in about three to four weeks’ time. I’ve got that in mind at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media