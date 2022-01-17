Ascot a possible aim for Highway One O Two

Highway One O Two could head to Ascot for the Betfair Cheltenham Free Pot Builder Handicap Hurdle next month following his excellent effort in defeat at Kempton on Saturday.

Trainer Chris Gordon is eyeing this £50,000 prize for the seven-year-old, who found only Cobblers Dream too good when making most of the running in the two-mile-five-furlong Lanzarote Hurdle that carried a purse of £100,000.

“I was well pleased with the horse, he ran his heart out, but I’d like to say a big thanks to Kempton and Coral for putting on such good prize money. We picked up 21 grand for finishing second so it’s great,” said Gordon.

“He ran an absolute solid race and the winner is obviously on the right side of the handicap at the moment.

“He’s come out of it really well and we might go for a two-mile-three-furlong race at Ascot in about three to four weeks’ time. I’ve got that in mind at the moment.”