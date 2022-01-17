Search

17 Jan 2022

Roger and Harry Charlton announce training partnership

Roger and Harry Charlton announce training partnership

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Roger and Harry Charlton are the latest father and son operation to take out a joint training licence.

Based at Beckhampton since 1990 when taking over from Jeremy Tree, Roger Charlton has held a licence for 31 years and has trained close to 1,500 winners, including a Derby winner with Quest For Fame in his first year with a licence, which also saw him win the French Derby with Sanglamore.

Harry has been working at the yard since 2014 and his father feels now is the time to recognise his contribution, following the likes of Oliver and Paul Cole, John and Thady Gosden and Mark and Charlie Johnston in officially teaming up.

Writing on his website, www.rogercharlton.com, Charlton snr said: “I am incredibly proud of what myself and the team have achieved in the last 30 years. I have had a wonderful bunch of owners throughout, many of whom are still supporting me, as well as a tremendous team at Beckhampton, a lot of whom joined when I did.

“I felt it was time to appreciate the hard work that Harry puts into the operation, having been working in the yard since 2014.

“He is an integral member of the team and at the age of 36, he deserves to be recognised in an industry that values youth. Beckhampton shall carry on as usual, it is a family business and Harry has been a great help to Clare and I.”

Harry Charlton said: “It’s a great honour to be joining my father on the licence at such a prestigious place as Beckhampton, where I have grown up. It is a big community with a lot of history.

“Having been a member of the team for so long, the day-to-day running of the yard will stay much the same but I understand the privilege that comes with the new title.

“The many successes of my predecessors sets a standard to strive for and as always, Dad and I endeavour to do the very best for our owners.

“My father has had a wonderful career as a sole trainer and I know we are both looking forward to training lots of winners as we move forward. Quality over quantity will continue to be the mantra and I can’t wait to get going. “

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media