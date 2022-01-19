Skelton content to tackle Clarence task with Amoola Gold

Dan Skelton is happy to let course specialist Amoola Gold face a seemingly impossible task in the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
Amoola Gold is the lowest rated of the five horses entered for the Grade One feature but with prize money down to the fifth, Skelton is not afraid to take on Shishkin and Energumene.
A similar exercise proved profitable for the Skelton stable two years ago when Marracudja picked up £16,000 for finishing third of five behind Defi Du Seuil. However, there was a sting in the tail as Marracudja was put up 11lb for his pains.
What Amoola Gold has in his favour is an excellent course record that reads two wins and two second places from four visits to Ascot.
“It’s unrealistic to think we can win, obviously, against probably all of them on numbers but he definitely excels at Ascot and you’ve got to be in those races. When they cut up to small numbers you’ve got to give it a go,” Skelton told Sky Sports Racing.
“I ran Marracudja quite controversially in this race two years ago. He went up all that weight and there was a bit of a discussion about that. He finished third that day and picked up a chunk of prize money. You’ve got to be in it.”
