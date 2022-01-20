Search

20 Jan 2022

Big two declared for Clarence House treat

Big two declared for Clarence House treat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Shishkin and Energumene remain on course for a mouthwatering clash at Ascot after both horses featured among the declarations for Saturday’s SBK Clarence House Chase.

After well documented issues in the autumn, Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin made a spectacular return to action in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month.

The Sholokhov gelding is a hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record over fences to seven in this weekend’s feature event, but in Energumene he faces a new and serious rival.

Since finishing third in a Navan bumper on his debut, the eight-year-old has won each of his seven starts for Willie Mullins and is five from five over fences.

He looked set to meet Shishkin in the Arkle at Cheltenham last March after a dominant display in the Irish equivalent, but a setback ruled him out of the Festival.

Energumene recovered in time to win by 16 lengths at the Punchestown Festival, though, and looked as good as ever on his seasonal reappearance in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork in early December.

Due to the profile of the top two in the market, last year’s winner First Flow will be a big price to successfully defend his crown for Kim Bailey.

The 10-year-old is a high-class horse in his own right, as he proved once again when lifting the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on his only previous start this term.

With Paul Nicholls deciding against running Tingle Creek runner-up Hitman, the field is completed by Dan Skelton’s outsider Amoola Gold.

The nine-year-old has won at Ascot twice before, but has plenty to find on official ratings with his three rivals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media