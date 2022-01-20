Redknapp hoping to find back of the net with Shakem Up’Arry and Bowtogreatness

Harry Redknapp is preparing for a big weekend with Shakem Up’Arry and Bowtogreatness set to carry his colours at Haydock and Lingfield respectively.

After running out an impressive winner at Haydock last month, Shakem Up’Arry will return to Merseyside for the Grade Two Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase on Saturday.

The eight-year-old carried high hopes as a novice hurdler, with his best performance coming when second in last year’s Tolworth, albeit beaten 12 lengths by Metier.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said: “I’m looking forward to a big weekend! I have Shakem Up’Arry and Bowtogreatness, who both won last time out.

“Shakem Up’Arry is a nice horse. He came to Newbury a couple of years ago and we thought we would win, but we bashed into a horse called Shishkin! He jumped the last upsides, and then he changed gear and went away.

“He is a nice horse and he is going chasing now. He would have won first time up at Ffos Las – he was absolutely cantering when he fell. He came back a couple of weeks ago at Haydock and beat a horse who had won quite comfortably the last time (Casa Tall).

“So, I’m looking forward to it. I like him.”

Redknapp’s Ffos Las scorer Bowtogreatness will bid to double his tally in the £30,000 Winter Million Novices’ Hurdle on the third and final afternoon of the Winter Million festival at Lingfield on Sunday.

He added: “Bowtogreatness won at Ffos Las last time and he is a nice horse, too.”

Both horses are trained by Ben Pauling, who said: “Shakem Up’Arry had the option of going to Lingfield, but the race there looks just as hot and we decided we’d go to Haydock.

“All his best form has been over two miles, but every jockey that rides him thinks he’ll stay two and a half. He seems in very good order and I think this looks a good opportunity.

“Bowtogreatness is a nice horse. He came from Ireland with a big reputation and just didn’t really find his groove in bumpers last year.

“This year he’s a completely different horse and I hope he’s quite useful.”