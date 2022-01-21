Search

21 Jan 2022

Lingfield fit for racing after passing precautionary inspection

Lingfield fit for racing after passing precautionary inspection

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Lingfield’s opening day of its Winter Million fixture has survived a precautionary inspection and racing will go ahead as planned.

Temperatures did drop to almost minus 4C at around 7am, but just 90 minutes later the mercury had started to rise and it was already up to minus 2C

The forecast is for it to reach a high of up to 5C throughout the day, and clerk of the course George Hill had no qualms about giving the meeting the go ahead before the scheduled 9am check.

“We’re fine to race and we’re getting the information out as quick as we can,” said Hill.

On Saturday action is on the all-weather track, but it returns to the jumps course on Sunday where the feature is the £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase.

Hill added: “We’re going to cover up again after racing tonight. We’ve been covered since last Sunday and it worked.

“Whether we need to inspect ahead of Sunday we don’t know yet.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media