Lower Street powers home to land Winter Oaks at Lingfield

Lower Street came from last to first to land the £100,000 Coral Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap, the feature event on day two the Winter Million at Lingfield.

The 10-furlong contest had attracted a healthy line-up of 14 runners, and Martin Dwyer was sitting right at the back of the pack aboard David Simcock’s charge as the field turned for home.

Arenas Del Tiempo lead the way into the final couple of furlongs but they were lining up to challenge in behind, with Precisely the first to go for home before Pretty Sweet and then Umm Hurai.

However, Lower Street (10-1) was flying down the outside and hit the front inside the distance, holding another fast-finisher in Enfranchise by a length at the line, with Pretty Sweet back in third.

Eyes on the pink cap at the rear… Lower Street comes from last to first under Martin Dwyer to win the £100,000 Coral Winter Oaks for @SimcockRacing at @LingfieldPark! pic.twitter.com/8aQPVazgdy — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 22, 2022

Simcock said: “As soon as we saw this race, that is why we went to Southwell to get up in the weights to make sure she definitely got in.

“They have gone hard there – really hard – and that is the first time she has had that in a race. She was almost outpaced early doors and the Johnston horse who finished second was next to her, so they have probably gone too quick in front.

“Since the autumn, Lower Street has really progressed. She was far worse off at the weights with some of those horses from the trial at Southwell two starts back and this shows how much she has come forward.

“The plan before today was to have a break and then come back for fast ground in the summer. Whether that changes I don’t know, but the likelihood is that she will have a break.”

He added: “This is a great prize and the whole thing (Winter Million) is a really good concept. I wasn’t here yesterday but the crowd today is good with a real friendly atmosphere.”

Celtic Art (100-30 favourite) continued his fine start for new connections when lifting the Betway Handicap.

Previously trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, the five-year-old was bought for £39,000 at the December sales and after finishing second on his first outing for Jeremy Scott on New Year’s Eve, he went one better in landing this £50,000 prize.

Hollie Doyle sent him for home over a furlong out and he was always just doing enough to repel the challenge of the admirably consistent Protected Guest by half a length.

“After he was second here first time out for us, I thought this race would be a nice target. It is so rare that a plan comes together but thankfully it has,” said Scott.

“I asked Hollie what she would do next. She said he is clearly enjoying the game, so we will have a look at the programme book and see if there is anything suitable in the near future.”

Richard Hannon and Sean Levey teamed up for a double with Dingle and Kodias Sangarius.

Dingle (100-30) got the best an exciting three-way finish in the Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap, beating Marion’s Boy and Totally Charming a head and a neck in a photo.

Kodias Sangarius’ victory in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap was a similarly tight affair, with the 12-1 shot just shading Little Prayer by a nose with Lucky Man a further neck back in third.

The MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap was another to produce a well-contested finish, with Shoot To Kill (14-1) seeing off 2-1 favourite Diderot by a neck for trainer Robyn Brisland and jockey Darragh Keenan.

War In Heaven (9-4) obliged favourite-backers in the Betway Novice Stakes, with Jim Crowley and Laura Mongan taking the closing MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap with Mount Mogan (20-1).