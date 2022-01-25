Search

25 Jan 2022

McCain ‘tempted’ by Cheltenham test for A Different Kind

McCain 'tempted' by Cheltenham test for A Different Kind

25 Jan 2022 5:55 PM

Prolific winner A Different Kind could be stepped up in class for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Since joining Donald McCain the five-year-old has won two bumpers and three novice hurdles, with his victory at Haydock over the Venetia Williams-trained Green Book his best effort to date.

A step into Grade Two company would represent a stiffer test for A Different Kind, but McCain has gone cool on the idea of running him in Musselburgh’s Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as he would be burdened with a big penalty.

“I’m tempted by Cheltenham but it is a little up in air as I just want to give him a piece of work first,” said McCain.

“It’s definitely a possible as the original plan was Musselburgh but he’d have a big penalty up there.

“Obviously we could come up against Mr Hemmings’ horse (Hillcrest)  but after that we’d be among them so it’s tempting.

“His Haydock form with Green Book, giving him a penalty, reads well, and he can do no more than win and he keeps winning. The ground isn’t too bad at the moment as well.

“We won the Musselburgh race last year but we ended up taking on Tommy’s Oscar, Third Time Lucki and Belfast Banter so you never know what will turn up.”

McCain also has a nice prospect in Silver Flyer entered in Doncaster’s Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle, but drying ground is going against him.

“Silver Flyer in the River Don will depend on ground, it’s getting a bit quick and he’s only had one run over hurdles,” said McCain.

“I’ve just found it hard to find staying novice hurdles in the near future so that’s why he’s entered.”

