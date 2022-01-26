BHA defends decision to raise riding weight despite jockeys’ criticism

The British Horseracing Authority has defended the planned 2lb weight rise announced on Tuesday in light of criticism from some jockeys.

Since the resumption of racing following the first Covid lockdown, jockeys had been given a 3lb allowance as a temporary measure with saunas and gyms out of action. It was announced in November that saunas would be permanently removed from the weighing room.

The BHA will introduce a 2lb rise in bottom and top weights on March 26, replacing the 3lb allowance, although Dale Gibson, Professional Jockeys Association Interim CEO, said “some jockeys are concerned that their body weight has naturally increased during the lengthy Covid period where the 3lb allowance was utilised”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BHA said: “In light of comments made in relation to the 2lb riding weight increased announced yesterday, the BHA would like to clarify a few areas in relation to the policy and consultation.

Breaking: The BHA has raised the minimum weight for jockeys, following the permanent removal of saunas from weighing room. The minimum Flat weight will now be 8st 2lbs and minimum Jump weight set at 10st 2lbs

“The 3lb Covid allowance was a temporary, emergency measure introduced to support jockeys when saunas and gyms were closed as an infection control measure.

“As part of the consultation regarding the potential removal of saunas, longer-term solutions were discussed to ensure that jockeys continue to be supported should saunas be removed.

“The 3lb Covid allowance has not been removed in its entirety, as has been suggested. It has been replaced by a 2lb rise in both min and max weights in all races other than Pattern races (where weights structure will be reviewed on a race-by-race basis) and Flat amateur races.

“The raising of the maximum weight in handicaps has the effect of shifting the weights up, meaning all riders will carry 2lb more than previously was the case in the vast majority of GB races pre-Covid, and just 1lb less than during temporary Covid measures.

“A 3lb allowance for safety equipment, introduced following the requirement to wear a Level 2 body protector, will remain in place, as will a further 1lb allowance for all Flat jockeys during the winter months to account for an extra layer of warm clothing

“The 2lb rise also brings maximum weights in line with those in Ireland.

“The 2lb weight rise was agreed by the industry Racing Group, which includes cross-industry representation. The process that was followed to implement these changes included consultation with jockeys, through multiple meetings with the PJA.

“This is an issue which affects more than one part of the sport, and as such consultation also took in views from other sectors. Concerns were expressed by NTF (National Trainers Federation) about potential impact on some horses of routinely setting higher weights.

“Decisions such as this require a balancing of the varying views collected through the consultation to determine the most appropriate recommendations. The resultant recommendations were then presented to the cross-industry Racing Group prior to being ratified by the BHA board.

“The 2lb weight rise is 1lb less than was requested by the PJA through the consultation, and is an outcome which reflects consideration and balancing of all of the conflicting views presented by the parties consulted with.

“Further to the consultation with their representative body, the BHA would of course be happy to discuss and explain the changes with any jockeys who would like to speak further with us.”

Interesting listen! @RKingscote is brilliant in discussing his former bosses @themichaelowen and @TomDascombe, as well as the BHA's recent announcement to raise the minimum Flat weight to 8st 2lbs

Several jockeys are mulling over what steps to take following the announcement.

Liam Keniry said the mood was one of frustration rather than anger.

He said: “It definitely was not what we were expecting, really. We obviously did the vote, which I don’t know what happened to that. Collectively everyone’s not very happy at all – the saunas have been ripped out and we’re not keeping our allowance. They have given with one hand and taken away with the other.

“The majority of the weighing room all feel the same way.

“I don’t know what the course of action will be. I haven’t spoken to Dale (Gibson) yet. I didn’t hear anything about strike action, but there is a level of frustration rather than anger.”

Former jockey Nicky Adams, now an agent to Flat jockey Adam Kirby among others, said: “It has worked perfectly well.

“Everybody knew that when Covid arrived they stopped the saunas, which was probably a blessing in disguise as far as the racecourses were concerned as they wanted to get rid of them for a long time. They gave everybody 3lb and now they are taking it away and not giving them anything. It is ridiculous.

“People are always going to have to lose a bit of weight somehow, because that is just the way the game was years ago, let alone now.

“We have just all got used to having the 3lb and now they are messing about with it again. Listening to the jocks, I don’t think anyone is happy about it at all.

“All the jocks have got used to that 3lb allowance now and we have got on fine with it for two years, so why they suddenly have to change the system is ludicrous, really.

“We have all got used to it, we all know where we stand with it and to go changing it again doesn’t help anyone to be totally honest – and that is from a former lightweight jockey.”