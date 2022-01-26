Search

26 Jan 2022

Dascombe still looking for new yard

Dascombe still looking for new yard

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:26 PM

Tom Dascombe says there is “no malice” and “no hostility” towards the owners of Manor Farm Stables after being handed his notice – but he is still to determine where his future lies.

The 48-year-old was appointed in 2009 by Betfair founder Andrew Black in a joint-venture with former England footballer Michael Owen.

Dascombe, who landed a first Group One success for Owen when Brown Panther took the Irish St Leger in 2014, was handed his notice last month and will end his tenure just before the Cheltenham Festival.

He said: “I’m still here training at Manor House Stables and looking to find somewhere to live.

“There have been a few attempts, but I haven’t secured a yard yet and when I do, I will let everybody know.

“In the meantime I will reside here and continue to do my job to the best of my ability and I have just got to get on with it.”

Dascombe has trained more than 50 winners a season on all bar three occasions since 2009 – and one of those was the curtailed 2020 season – with a highest tally of 79 in 2012.

He is keen to stress there is no animosity, adding: “I’m leaving here and whatever Manor House Stables decide on is entirely up to them, and I wish them all the very best of luck. There is no malice, no hostility. It is very simple – I’m leaving and I’ve got to find somewhere to go. I’m going to concentrate on myself.

“I don’t have anything set up which is why initially I thought it was a bit of a shock to me and I would have had time to plan.

“But I will be absolutely fine. I have just got to sort a few things out, look after my staff and make sure everything is OK. My final day here is March 14 – but it will be fine.

“Now is the time to be very active and positive and move forward. I have just got to find a way to move forward – and I will move forward!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media