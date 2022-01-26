Dascombe still looking for new yard

Tom Dascombe says there is “no malice” and “no hostility” towards the owners of Manor Farm Stables after being handed his notice – but he is still to determine where his future lies.

The 48-year-old was appointed in 2009 by Betfair founder Andrew Black in a joint-venture with former England footballer Michael Owen.

Dascombe, who landed a first Group One success for Owen when Brown Panther took the Irish St Leger in 2014, was handed his notice last month and will end his tenure just before the Cheltenham Festival.

He said: “I’m still here training at Manor House Stables and looking to find somewhere to live.

“There have been a few attempts, but I haven’t secured a yard yet and when I do, I will let everybody know.

“In the meantime I will reside here and continue to do my job to the best of my ability and I have just got to get on with it.”

Dascombe has trained more than 50 winners a season on all bar three occasions since 2009 – and one of those was the curtailed 2020 season – with a highest tally of 79 in 2012.

He is keen to stress there is no animosity, adding: “I’m leaving here and whatever Manor House Stables decide on is entirely up to them, and I wish them all the very best of luck. There is no malice, no hostility. It is very simple – I’m leaving and I’ve got to find somewhere to go. I’m going to concentrate on myself.

“I don’t have anything set up which is why initially I thought it was a bit of a shock to me and I would have had time to plan.

“But I will be absolutely fine. I have just got to sort a few things out, look after my staff and make sure everything is OK. My final day here is March 14 – but it will be fine.

“Now is the time to be very active and positive and move forward. I have just got to find a way to move forward – and I will move forward!”