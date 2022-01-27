Dettori forced to sit out Dubai action after testing positive for Covid

Frankie Dettori will spend a short spell on the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.
The rider was due to be in action at Meydan on Friday, with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World in the Zabeel Mile the highlight of his strong book of rides.
However, Dettori is now confined to his quarters for the coming days.
In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “I won’t be riding this weekend, as I’ve tested positive for Covid.
“I’m restricted in my room for a few days. I’m feeling a bit under the weather, but I’ve had my vaccine so we should survive.
“I’ll keep you posted, but I’m not going to be doing much anyway.”
