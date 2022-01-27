Search

27 Jan 2022

Case charting direct route to Cheltenham for Cobblers Dream

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:55 PM

Lanzarote Hurdle winner Cobblers Dream will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival without another run, with trainer Ben Case set to target the Coral Cup.

The Lady Jane Grosvenor-owned six-year-old earned a third victory in five starts over hurdles at Kempton, beating 18 rivals by five and a half lengths over two miles and five furlongs.

The owner and trainer are no strangers to Festival success, combining to win the Grand Annual with Croco Bay in 2019.

And Case, who trains in the village of Edgcote, near Banbury, confirmed that Cobblers Dream will bid to give the partnership further success at Cheltenham on March 16.

“The plan is to go to the Coral, I think,” said Case. “I have entered him in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle as well. The plan is to really go to the Coral, but it was really just in case he would not get in the race and would be on the cusp of getting in.

“Obviously the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle will be an option as well. He will have entries in all three, but Plan A is go to the Coral and then possibly go to Punchestown if he comes out of it all right. Let’s worry about getting to Cheltenham in one piece.

“He will go straight there and he is fine, absolutely full of himself.”

Cobblers Dream is a best-priced 25-1 with the sponsors for the Coral Cup.

