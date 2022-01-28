Search

28 Jan 2022

Premier prize on McCain’s radar for Richmond Lake

Donald McCain is aiming Richmond Lake at Kelso’s bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle on March 5.

Twice a winner this season, he pushed Nicky Henderson’s highly-touted Jonbon to three lengths in the Rossington Main at Haydock last weekend.

McCain thinks Kelso’s Grade Two contest over two and a quarter miles should suit Richmond Lake perfectly before he embarks on a novice chasing campaign next season.

“Did he surprise us? No more than the first day we ran him (won by 15 lengths) and he’s obviously a horse going the right way,” said McCain.

“I didn’t quite know where we stood before the race, but we seem to now. He’s obviously a useful horse.

“Looking at him in the paddock before the race, he’ll make a chaser for sure and I was actually thinking he could easily be back on the same day next year for the Grade Two (Altcar) novice chase.

“I think we’ll be going to Kelso next for the Premier Hurdle. I was talking to Mick (Meagher, racing manager for late owner Trevor Hemmings) and that will be Plan A because it’s a little bit of an in between trip and he seems to go on most ground. I think it’s highly likely he’ll turn up there.”

