Third Time Lucki ‘freshened up’ and back in action at Doncaster

Third Time Lucki bids to get back on track for Cheltenham when he returns to the fray in the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

Dan Skelton’s exciting prospect has had a seven-week break since losing his unbeaten record over fences when third to Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December.

The seven-year-old had won his first two starts over the bigger obstacles at Cheltenham and is being aimed at the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Festival in March – a race that now has a far more open look following the setback to Ferny Hollow.

“I hope this is a good opportunity. In theory the ground should really suit him and a lot of things are in his favour,” said Skelton.

Jumping perfection from Third Time Lucki 😍✈️ Impressive victory at Cheltenham on his chasing debut!pic.twitter.com/tBLhBY3oKD — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) October 22, 2021

“He’s been freshened up since his last run and seems in good form, so hopefully we can get him back on track for Cheltenham. There won’t be a lot of excuses.”

Third Time Lucki has just the two rivals in the Grade Two contest – Alex Hales’ For Pleasure and Do Your Job from Michael Scudamore’s stable.

Ben Pauling has won the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle three times in the last six year and is looking to Not At Present giving him further success in the Grade Two over an extended three miles.

The seven-year-old has been progressive this season, winning five of his last six starts.

Pauling said: “He was big and backward last year. He’s gone up through the handicap and he doesn’t find things too hard. He could make the improvement to be competitive.

“We know the type you need to win it. Hopefully he’s there. It’s a proper test.

“He will enjoy better ground. He was just a very weak novice last season and has been quite progressive this year. It is a race that sometimes suits the horse who has had a bit of experience in handicaps and he is probably at the right stage of his career to give it a go.”

Sandy Thomson expects Coolbane Boy to build on his smooth victory at Musselburgh.

“Coolbane Boy ran a lovely race and he will love the ground, it is not the best of contests. There might be some some exposed horses in there, but I think they are going to be more your three-mile chasers,” he said.

“There will be good ground round Doncaster which is quick enough, but he won at Musselburgh and it is a nice prize, so we are going to have a go.”

Easy as that! Irish raider Mahler Mission doesn't see another rival under @james_bowen_, giving @McConnellRacing a winner with his first runner at @SedgefieldRace! pic.twitter.com/JWGBedeAMZ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 14, 2022

John McConnell is giving Mahler Mission the chance to show if he is a legitimate contender for Cheltenham after the lightly-raced six-year-old ran out a facile winner at Sedgefield on his second start over hurdles earlier this month.

“It wasn’t the greatest of races at Sedgefield, but he couldn’t have done it any easier. The step up in trip will suit him – he’s just a galloper,” the County Meath handler told Sky Sports Racing.

“It’s a very open race. You wouldn’t rule any of them out, but I want him to take his chance in a better race. I entered him in the Albert Bartlett this week. It’s a bit speculative so we have to run on Saturday to see where we are with him. He’s a lovely horse and a chaser in the making.”

McConnell also sends Anna Bunina across the Irish Sea for the Grade Two Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle.

He expects the six-year-old to be all the better for her recent comeback run at Musselburgh where was fifth to Champion Hurdle hope Tommy’s Oscar after 258 days off.

“She’s in great form and probably needed the run in Musselburgh. She got an injury when she finished second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr and it took a long time to get her back. She’ll probably come on a lot for that run,” he said.

“She’s up against it strictly speaking on the weights, but there’s not that much in it so it’s definitely worth taking a chance. Hopefully she’ll get black type at the very least.”

Miranda puts in an amazing performance to win at Ludlow under a great ride from Angus having missed the start. Very well done to Charlotte who rides her everyday and to her owners group syndicate, many of whom were there to enjoy her win. A wonderfully honest mare. #81 pic.twitter.com/Klk7haDb2r — Paul Nicholls OBE (@PFNicholls) December 6, 2021

Miranda is likely to be a hot favourite as she seeks to land this prize for the second successive year.

Paul Nicholls’ charge gave lumps of weight to all her six rivals when taking a handicap hurdle at Ludlow on her latest start.

The seven-year-old will be ridden by Bryony Frost, who has high hopes.

“She last won round Ludlow and comes there in very good health. Fingers crossed we can have a clear sight of the bullseye and make it happen,” said the jockey.