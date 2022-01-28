Search

28 Jan 2022

Six Feet Apart comes out on top as Irish runners dominate at Doncaster

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Six Feet Apart revived memories of a former star of the Flat when leading home a one-two-three for Ireland in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old just held the persistent challenge of Ross O’Sullivan’s Sea Sessions, with White Pepper, from Gavin Cromwell’s stable, completing the clean sweep in the Listed contest.

Six Feet Apart is owned by Peter Savill, whose colours were famously carried to success by Celtic Swing on this course in the Racing Post Trophy in 1994. He went on to win the French Derby the following year.

While Six Feet Apart’s trainer enjoyed plenty of success in the saddle on Town Moor it was a first win at the South Yorkshire track for jockey JJ Slevin.

Six Feet Apart (6-1) landed the spoils by a short head, with White Pepper, the even-money favourite, another three and three-quarter lengths back.

Six Feet Apart had finished only fourth when Sea Sessions won a similar contest at Aintree in November with White Pepper third, but turned the tables on her two compatriots.

“The slightly better ground here helped her turned round the form from Aintree and she was getting 5lb from the other horse which brought them together as well,” said Slevin.

“Delighted for her to get this Listed success. She’s a big, scopey lady and she has a good brain. It was a good performance.”

O’Sullivan was delighted with Sea Sessions, who was carrying a 5lb penalty for that Aintree victory, and is now hoping to run her at the Cheltenham Festival.

The County Kildare trainer said: “She’s run a cracker. The penalty, the 5lb, she’s not a big filly and that probably just did for her.

“She’s tough and she stays going. With a bit of luck if we can get into the Fred Winter, that’s the plan. And the lads will have a day out.”

