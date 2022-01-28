Josh Moore delighted to be back in the saddle after serious injury

Josh Moore was back in the saddle at Doncaster on Friday, three months on from a fall at Plumpton that left him needing spinal surgery.

The jockey had to have an operation after fracturing vertebrae and breaking some ribs in the fall from Botax Has in October.

Moore’s comeback saw him finish fifth on Gleno, trained by his father Gary, in the three-mile Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle won by Flexi Furlough.

“It’s good to be getting going again. It didn’t go quite as well as I’d hoped, but we’re back anyway,” he said.

“I had an operation to fixate T3 to T6 and have rods. I’ve done all the rehab and now I’ve got going again.”

Moore is now looking forward to his one ride on Saturday – Unanswered Prayers for Chris Gordon in the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle back at Doncaster.

“I’m really looking forward to him, He looks a nice horse. I really liked him when I rode him in a bumper last year,” he said.

“He’s started his hurdles career off nicely this year. It’s an open-looking race and hopefully he can give a good account of himself.”