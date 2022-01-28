Real World oozes class on Meydan return

Real World set himself up for much bigger targets to come with a comfortable success in the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan on Friday.

With Frankie Dettori recovering from Covid-19, Danny Tudhope came in for the ride on the Saeed bin Suroor-trained five-year-old and barely had a moment’s concern.

Sent off the 4-6 favourite, the son of Dark Angel easily put his 12 rivals to the sword, with Tudhope stalking the early pace set by Ajwad and easing him through a gap on the rail turning for home.

He hit the front at a furlong and a half out and drew a ready two and a half lengths clear of the staying-on Alfareeq, with One Ruler a further head back in third.

Having won the Royal Hunt Cup off a mark of 94 in June, Real World has hardly stopped improving and this latest win – his fifth on the spin – suggests he is worthy of a place at the Group One table.

Bin Suroor said: “He was about 90 per cent ready. He ran well and finished his race well and we’ll see how he goes in the future.

“We’ll keep the options open for the Group One races. He’s entered in Saudi, Super Saturday and Dubai World Cup night between the dirt and turf.

“The reason we ran him on turf tonight was just to make him ready for the dirt races coming. It’s unfair sometimes to run a horse who is not ready and run him on dirt and he gets beat and they say ‘oh, he is not a dirt horse’.

“Sheikh Mohammed will decide (which race to go for).”

Siskany fairly bolted up in the Al Khail Trophy for Charlie Appleby and James Doyle.

What looked a competitive Listed race beforehand was turned into a procession by the four-year-old, who was an impressive winner at Newmarket in October.

Jamie Osborne’s Alignak stayed on for an honourable second, but there was only ever one horse in it.

“We had a nice draw which is quite important over this distance (one-mile-six-furlongs) as if you get posted out deep it can make life a bit tricky,” said Doyle.

“I could ride the race accordingly, but my only slight concern was the horse in front of me stopped further out than was ideal. Once I found a bit of room he picked up well in the straight and galloped through the line really well.

“That turn of foot should stand him in good stead over this distance and he actually stayed better than I thought he would. I think it opens up a few doors for him.”

Stablemate Star Safari got a dream split up the rail having originally found trouble in running to deny a brave effort from Marie’s Diamond in the Zabeel Turf.

Roger Fell’s former Mark Johnston inmate tried to make all, but William Buick went for a brave run up the inside and there was just enough room.

Buick said: “I didn’t want to be where I ended up, but the pace settled and at halfway I knew it had to open up. He was the best horse in the race.”

The UAE 1000 Guineas was won in fine style by the unbeaten Shahama.

Trained by Fawzi Naas, the unbeaten filly is a half-sister to former crack American performer Lookin At Lucky and had won her first two outings easily. She breezed by Minwah halfway down the straight to complete another easy victory.

Adrie de Vries was on board and said: “I was impressed, the race was totally different than I expected as there were three sprinters in there but we went no pace.

“I was able to get where I wanted and take control. I think there’s plenty left in the tank, I haven’t got serious with her yet.”

He added: “It’s up to Fawzi now to see what we do, whether we go to the Oaks next, she’ll be fine over the distance and I think that is the most obvious thing to do.”