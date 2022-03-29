Search

30 Mar 2022

Nottingham under consideration for Trueshan next week

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Alan King is keen to get Trueshan’s season started at Nottingham next week, should the ground prove suitable.

The classy stayer, who won the Goodwood Cup, Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day last season, would be dropping down in class for the Listed Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes.

However, King, who won the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival with Edwardstone, is keen to get him started.

“If the ground is suitable, we will probably get Trueshan started at Nottingham. We will give him the entry and see what it is like, but it is certainly in the back of my mind.

“He has come to hand quite quickly and that’s why we are thinking of getting him out next week. He had two months out in a field after his last campaign but, touch wood, his preparation has gone well.

“I know this season he is standout horse in the division, but it is just great to have a horse like him in training. I just hope I don’t mess it up!”

Having been a late absentee on more than one occasion throughout his career due to unsuitable ground, King just hopes there is enough give at Ascot in June so he can take in the Gold Cup.

“I would love to have a go at the Gold Cup, but we would need the rain,” he said.

“If the rain comes then he will run there as he needs the ground to be right for him.

“Last year we were lucky that it rained at Goodwood, in France and back at Ascot. I’m sure we will get our ground on one of those big days again.”

