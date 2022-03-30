Sandown redemption on Euchen Glen’s agenda

Euchen Glen could bid to get back on track at Sandown next month and put behind him a below-par effort at Doncaster.

The nine-year-old was well-beaten when sixth of seven behind Raymond Tusk in the SBK Conditions Stakes on Sunday, but trainer Jim Goldie expects him to perform much better now he has had a run under his belt this year.

The bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown on April 22 could be the race in which Euchen Glen tries to redeem himself. It is at a course where both his victories in 2021 came from – the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes and the Gala Stakes.

“Hopefully he’ll go to Sandown next month. He won the Brigadier Gerard Stakes there last year,” said the Glasgow trainer.

Brigadier Gerard Stakes (G3)2000m , 60.000 GBP, for 4yo+🇬🇧Sandown Park EUCHEN GLEN (GB)(8G Authorized – Jabbara, by Kingmambo)J : Paul Mulrennan T : Jim GoldieB & O : W M Johnstone🥈Sangarius🥉Fox Tal📽️@RacingTVpic.twitter.com/oLzoZ9NsC0 — 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@WorldRacing1) May 27, 2021

“He seems fine. I think it was a bit of a strange race. I think some of them needed a race and the fittest horse won. He’d been hurdling. They set off far too quick, he chased them and ran out of puff.

“The favourite (Throne Hall) finished behind us and the Godolphin horse (Law Of The Sea) didn’t run very well either. Silvestre (de Sousa) set very fast fractions on Sir Rumi.

“Although he has won at Doncaster, I don’t think he’s a fan of the course. He didn’t turn up in the November Handicap one year. It was a starting point. He had his first race last year at Newbury and ran equally as badly.

“If you’re not race fit, you’re vulnerable especially if you’re carrying top-weight.”