Robbie Dunne has suspension reduced to 10 months on appeal

Robbie Dunne has had his 18-month suspension for bullying and harassing fellow jockey Bryony Frost reduced to 10 months on appeal.
Dunne had initially been found in breach of four charges of rule J19 which covers conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, for a series of incidents between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.
However, despite agreeing that Dunne had been guilty of breaching rule J19, Appeal Board chair Anthony Boswell QC felt one breach of the rule, rather than the previous four, covered all the offences.
As his suspension began on September 10, 2021 it will end on October 9, 2022.
