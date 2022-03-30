Search

31 Mar 2022

Molly Landau following in her father’s footsteps

Molly Landau following in her father's footsteps

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Molly Landau has aspirations to be a professional jockey, just like her father Guy, after having her first winner under rules at Wincanton.

The 17-year-old got off the mark on her third ride over jumps, plus one on the Flat, when guiding The Raven’s Return home for trainer Chris Gordon in the CRS Thank You To Our Customers Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

“It’s quite nice to get it out of the way. It’s taken a few times. I’ve had quite a few spins point-to-pointing as well so it’s nice to finally get the first one on the board,” she told Racing TV.

“I rode him at Carlisle last time and he was dead keen and ended up out in front. He’s not good at jumping out in front so we went for the complete opposite to try and sit out the back and switch him off. Luckily, it worked out perfectly for me.

“My first ever pony race was at Wincanton when I was nine and it was a winner so it’s quite nice to come back here with another win.

“Dad has always wanted me to be racing. My brother never rode so it’s nice to follow in my dad’s footsteps. I’m very grateful to Chris for everything he’s done for me.

“I’ve ridden out for him since I was about 10 – every summer, Easter Holidays, any time I could really and ride out. Luckily it’s paid off riding ones like this.”

Landau’s ambition is to win the Grand National and do better than her father, who was third on Lean Ar Aghaidh in 1987.

“I’d love to turn professional one day. I want to keep improving pointing, and ride amateur for a few seasons and see where it takes me. I’d love to win the Grand National to try and beat what dad did,” she added.

Trainer Paul Nicholls’ daughter 16-year-old daughter Olive was third on Get The Appeal for her father in the same race.

