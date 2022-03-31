Search

31 Mar 2022

Hanlon thrilled to keep Skyace in his yard

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

Grade One-winning hurdler Skyace has rejoined John ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s stable for £80,000 at the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale.

Hanlon was delighted to snap up the seven-year-old mare on behalf of different ownership, and the County Carlow trainer is already planning to take her to the Cheltenham Festival in 2023.

“I am delighted to get her back and I have bought her for TJ McDonald, who already has horses with me,” he said.

“He wants her to go back in training, race her for a year and then put her in foal and go breeding.”

Explaining the reason for the mare’s sale, Hanlon said: “She got a chip in her knee at Sandown and her former owners the Birdinthehand Syndicate decided to sell her. Hopefully, we will see her at Cheltenham next March, that is the plan.

“I am thrilled, I did not think that we would get her, I thought she would make too much. The whole story has been wonderful, and the Birdinthehand syndicate has had a brilliant time.”

It is the second time that Hanlon has bought Skyace at Tattersalls Ascot – after she had three starts in National Hunt Flat races in Ireland, Hanlon purchased her at the 2019 November Sale for just £600.

The inspired buy has more than rewarded Hanlon and her former owners, as the daughter of Westerner has gone on to win five races, including the EBF Mares’ Novice Final at Fairyhouse in April 2021.

