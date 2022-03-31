Search

31 Mar 2022

Dark Moon Rising powers to victory in Chelmsford feature

Dark Moon Rising powers to victory in Chelmsford feature

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 8:55 PM

Dark Moon Rising stamped himself as a smart prospect for the year ahead with victory in the Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford.

The Essex track’s £100,000 feature is part of the European Road To The Kentucky Derby series, and attracted a strong field of six – including Blue Trail, Harrow and Find, who were virtually inseparable in a similar event at Kempton earlier in the month.

But in the end none of the supposed big three had an answer to Kevin Ryan’s charge as he made light of an absence of 173 days to run out a ready winner under Kevin Stott from 2-1 favourite Harrow, whose late surge from the rear never looked like being enough, going down by a length and a quarter.

Stott said of the 6-1 winner, who runs in the colours of Pete and Angie Bailey and holds a Dante entry: “He did everything right and jumped well.

“He travelled smoothly, picked up when I asked him to and he hit the line good. He’s very exciting.

“Kevin’s horses are running well so fair play to him and the team at home.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media